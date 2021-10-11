Jorge Masvidal’s UFC Return Date & Opponent Finally Revealed

The UFC’s “Baddest Motherf*****” is back, according to a recent report.

On Monday, October 11, 2021, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that the promotion is finalizing a fight between No. 6-ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal and No. 3-ranked Leon Edwards. As per Okamoto, the fight will take place on December 11, 2021, at UFC 270.

“UFC is in the process of finalizing a welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards at UFC 270 on Dec. 11, UFC Chief Business Hunter Campbell tells ESPN,” Okamoto tweeted. “Sneaking this one in before the end of the year. Gotta love it.”

UFC is in the process of finalizing a welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards at UFC 270 on Dec. 11, UFC Chief Business Hunter Campbell tells ESPN. Sneaking this one in before the end of the year. Gotta love it. pic.twitter.com/6cPxBR1CDX — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 11, 2021

Moments after Okamoto shared the news, Masvidal tweeted: “You’re welcome #supernecessary.”

Masvidal and Edwards have had each other in their crosshairs every since their altercation backstage at UFC Fight Night 147 in March 2019. While “Gamebred” was speaking with ESPN after his KO win over Darren Till in the main event, he and Edwards got into it, starting verbally and getting physical after the fighters approached each other.

The moment birthed one of Masvidal’s most famous lines, hitting “Rocky” with a “three piece and soda.”

Watch the incident below:

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Dana White on Ex-UFC Champ Wanting Title Fight: ‘Tough Conversation’