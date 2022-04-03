Ronda Rousey Would Be Welcomed Back for ‘Dream’ UFC Fight

It would be a “dream” for current 135-pound queen Julianna Pena to welcome inaugural women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey back to the Octagon.

While speaking recently with The Schmo, Pena gave her take on fighting the retired superstar. “The Venezuelan Vixen” said she’s wanted to fight Rousey for years, ever since she won the 18th season of the UFC’s flagship television series, “The Ultimate Fighter,” in 2013. Rousey was a head coach during the show, opposite Miesha Tate, whose team Pena was a part of.

“Rowdy” retired from mixed martial arts after her quick defeat to then-135 pound champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. Pena took the bantamweight belt from Nunes in December at UFC 269 in what proved to be one of the most shocking upsets in UFC history.

“Well, they always asked me who’s my dream matchup and Ronda’s definitely it for me,” Pena said. “I would love that fight. I was calling for it after I won The ‘Ulitmate Fighter.’ I was calling for it after I won a few times after winning ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ I mean, it’s a dream matchup for me and I would love to welcome her back into the division.”

Rousey is now a professional wrestler and was featured during Saturday’s Wrestlemania when she took on Charlotte Flair. Pena attended the event and she told The Schmo that wrestling icon Ric Flair, Charlotte’s father, invited her.

Looking into the camera, Pena gave her best wrestling call out aimed at Rousey. “I want you, Ronda. I want to fight you. Come back to the UFC and fight me.”

Ronda Is ‘Not Coming Back’ to the UFC, According to Dana White

As per MMA Fighting, UFC president Dana White shut down any notion of Rowdy returning to the Octagon during the UFC 260 presser last year.

“Don’t even f****** start, you guys. Yesterday [we talked] about lots of different things, not this. Absolutely, positively not coming back, ever.”

Rousey retired with a professional mixed martial arts record of 12-2, winning all her fights via KO/TKO or submission.

Pena & Nunes Coached Opposite of Each Other on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

During the interview, Pena confirmed to The Schmo that she had just wrapped filming the newest season of “The Ultimate Fighter.” The Venezuelan Vixen and “The Lioness” went head to head as coaches, and Pena expects that they will rematch sometime in the summer.

Pena, a former winner of the show, shared how she enjoyed the experience. “It was awesome,” Pena said. “It was an experience that I’ve always wanted to do. I checked it off the bucket list and I’m happy I got the opportunity to finally coach on the show. It was quite the experience.”

The Schmo then asked The Venezuelan Vixen what she learned about Nunes during their time on the show. “I would say that she is a little bit more high maintenance than I originally anticipated, that’s for sure,” Pena answered.

But, Pena didn’t spoil in what way Nunes is “high maintenance.”

“You’re just going to have to tune into the show and find out,” she said.