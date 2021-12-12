UFC World Reacts to Julianna Pena Silencing Women’s GOAT Amanda Nunes

Fans witnessed possibly the biggest upset in UFC title fight history on Saturday night when Julianna Pena submitted consensus women’s MMA GOAT, Amanda Nunes.

The two met in the co-main event of UFC 269 on December 11, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After a tough first round, Pena stood and threw with Nunes in the second round, catching the then-135 pound champ several times and hurting her en route to a rear-naked choke victory.

Here are some of the top reactions from the UFC world. This post will continue to be updated as the reactions pour in.

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson congratulated Pena:

Great Fight @VenezuelanVixen # Jab🥇Central 🥊💨🍃 Well Earned -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 12, 2021

Top-ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson tweeted: “WWOOOOOOOOWWWWW. PEÑA!!!!!”

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell tweeted: “Called it on my IG.”

Called it on my IG — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 12, 2021

The official UFC Twitter page tweeted: “WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED.”

UFC strawweight Angela Hill tweeted: “What?!!!!!!!”

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter tweeted: “That has to be the biggest upset in UFC title fight history. Bigger than Serra over GSP and Holm over Rousey.

That has to be the biggest upset in UFC title fight history. Bigger than Serra over GSP and Holm over Rousey. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 12, 2021

“Morning Kombat” co-host Luke Thomas wrote: “If you listened to Morning Kombat, Pena winning here shouldn’t be that surprising. You were warned.”

If you listened to Morning Kombat, Pena winning here shouldn't be that surprising. You were warned. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 12, 2021

Heavy’s Kelsey McCarson tweeted: “Absolutely amazing upset.”

Absolutely amazing upset. — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) December 12, 2021

BT Sports’ Chamatkar Sandhu tweeted: “MMA remains the most unpredictable sport in the world. Unbelievable scenes. Take a bow, Julianna Peña!”

MMA remains the most unpredictable sport in the world. Unbelievable scenes. Take a bow, Julianna Peña! https://t.co/bBHiWH7tcz — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 12, 2021

Former UFC fighter and ex-Bellator welterweight champion Will Brooks tweeted: I’m not sure why Amanda decided to stay in a gun fight like that. Amanda hasn’t done that or allowed anyone to get her there in a very long time.”

I'm not sure why Amanda decided to stay in a gun fight like that. Amanda hasn't done that or allowed anyone to get her there in a very long time. #UFC269 — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) December 12, 2021

UFC 269 Full Fight Card Results

Main Card

Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Poirier via third-round rear-naked choke

Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes via second-round rear-naked choke

Geoff Neal def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Kai Kara-France def. Cody Garbrandt first-round TKO

Sean O’Malley def. Raulian Paiva via first-round TKO

Preliminary Card

Josh Emmett def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Tai Tuivasa def. Augusto Sakai via second-round KO

Bruno Silva def. Jordan Wright via first-round TKO

Early Preliminary Card

Andre Muniz def. Eryk Anders via first-round armbar

Erin Blanchfield def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Ryan Hall def. Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–27)

Tony Kelley def. Randy Costa via second-round TKO

Gillian Robertson def. Priscila Cachoeira via first-round rear-naked choke

