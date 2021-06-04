Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Jake Paul: ‘Every Day of the Week’

Former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is heading into a pay-per-view showdown against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on June 19, and Jake Paul has his own fight lined up against former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley on August 28. But if Chavez Jr. gets his way, he could be the next fighter Paul faces inside a boxing ring. In fact, Chavez Jr. revealed to Heavy that he’s down to fight Paul “every day of the week”.

“Oh man, whatever day of the week. Not a problem,” Chavez Jr. said. “But good guys for boxing, you know. But I’d fight him every day of the week. I don’t have any problem.”

Chavez Jr. Shares Opinion on YouTubers in Boxing

Chavez Jr.’s opinion is that YouTubers like Jake and his older brother Logan are ultimately good for boxing because they help bring more money into the sport. He doesn’t necessarily love YouTubers making waves in the sport, but he’s okay with the overall benefits of it.

“I don’t like it, but I like that it brings more money to boxing, so it’s better for boxers. YouTubers want to come [into boxing]? They need to train hard, that’s it,” Chavez Jr. said.

To each man’s credit, both Paul brothers have appeared to take their training seriously. Jake Paul is set to put his undefeated boxing record on the line against Woodley next, and Logan Paul will take his winless record into the ring against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. on June 6.

Like it or not, the Paul brothers are doing big things in the sport.

Still, Chavez Jr. doesn’t like Logan Paul’s chances against Mayweather.

“Mayweather is a great fighter. His time is passed. He’s a little inactive, but he’s too skilled for Paul. Logan Paul is big, so I think he’ll look for one punch, and that never happens. In boxing, when you look for one punch, especially with Mayweather, who’s trained all his life…”, Chavez Jr. said.

So the 35-year-old believes Mayweather will beat Paul, and he seems to think it will happen fairly easily for the 44-year-old retired champ.

Tribute to the Kings: Chavez Jr. Silva on June 19

Chavez Jr. (52-5-1, 34 KOs) takes on Silva (1-1, 1 KO) on June 19 in one of the most surprising crossover boxing battles in history.

Chavez Jr. is a former boxing champ in the sport’s 160-pound middleweight division. He’s also the son of all-time great boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. That bloodline helped Junior become a popular and accomplished star in the sport, though he never reached the incredible heights of his Hall of Fame father.

Still, Chavez Jr. has accomplished more inside a boxing ring than most fighters in the sport do, and he’s done it under the intense microscope of being the son of a famous fighter.

Silva is one of the most accomplished and popular UFC stars ever.

Chavez Jr. vs. Silva will be shown live via cable, satellite, and digital pay-per-view starting at 9 p.m. ET on June 19. The price of the PPV is set at $39.99.

Integrated Sports Media and Joe Hand Promotions will distribute the card throughout North America via DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, DISH, SaskTel, Rogers, Shaw PPV, and via the FITE.TV website and app in the United States, Canada, and select markets worldwide.

Chavez Explains Showdown vs. Silva

Chavez Jr. explained to Heavy why Silva makes sense as his next opponent.

“He’s a good boxer. He fought before. He boxed before…so that’s a very important point. He boxed, and he’s a legend in UFC. That makes it a way more interesting fight,” Chavez Jr. said.

Silva is one of the most decorated UFC champs in history. In his prime, he was an excellent striker by MMA standards, and he was the sport’s biggest superstar.

Additionally, Silva has already competed as a pro boxer in his career. He’s 1-1 in the sport, though his last boxing match was back in 2005.

Silva, 46, from Brazil, will be a big underdog on fight night, but he should have a district size advantage. After all, Chavez Jr. did his best work in boxing’s 160-pound division and has never weighed more than 174 pounds on fight night.

Meanwhile, Silva’s reign as the UFC’s 185 champ was the longest in promotion history. Chavez Jr. vs. Silva is scheduled for eight rounds at a catchweight of 180 pounds.

“…So that’s a challenge for me, because maybe the day of the fight, he’s a heavyweight. I’m fighting a heavyweight. That’s good for him…,” Chavez Jr said.

But don’t expect Chavez Jr. to look for another UFC superstar in his next fight. He said the reason he’s fighting Silva in the first place is his promoter’s choice.

“Last five months, I’ve seen a lot of UFC fights, more than boxing, so when they said your opponent is Anderson Silva, I said, ‘Why not?’.”

But Chavez Jr. expects to win his fight, and he hopes more big events are on the way. Maybe Chavez Jr. vs. Paul is one the way.

