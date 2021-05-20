UFC Superstar Slams Dana White: ‘This Makes No Sense’

UFC president Dana White was slammed by ex-UFC superstar Anderson Silva this week over his handling of retired UFC legend Georges St-Pierre’s desired boxing match against Oscar De La Hoya.

“This makes no sense. This is terrible, terrible…completely terrible,” Silva said per MMA Junkie.

Silva, 46, was cut from the UFC last year after losing eight of his last nine fights, but freedom from his UFC contract at least allows him the ability to take other fights. So Silva is heading into a boxing ring this summer for a crossover boxing battle against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the son of Mexico’s most popular boxing legend, Julio Cesar Chavez.

St-Pierre was reportedly offered the same kind of megafight boxing matchup against De La Hoya, but “GSP” being tied to his UFC contract gave White and the UFC the ability to block the fight.

That’s exactly what the UFC did, and Silva thinks it was the wrong move.

“Georges is a fighter,” Silva said. “You can’t hold a fighter. It’s the same if you take the lion in the jungle and put him inside a cage. The lion is going to die. You can’t do that. Nobody can do that. This makes no sense. This is terrible, terrible…completely terrible.”

Tribute to the Kings: Chavez Jr. vs. Silva will be available on June 19 for live viewing on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view starting at 9 p.m. ET for a suggested retail price of $39.99.

Both Silva and GSP Are UFC Legends

Similar to St-Pierre, Silva is one of the few UFC fighters in history who are frequently included in debates over who the best MMA fighter of all time is. Silva was one of the UFC’s biggest superstars for years, and he’s still considered one of the most dominant champions ever.

But Silva doesn’t understand why the UFC would block St-Pierre, also one of its most popular champions, from being able to participate in a boxing match against a retired boxing superstar like De La Hoya.

“I think it doesn’t make sense, especially because Georges did a lot for the sport, especially for UFC,” Silva said. “Why you hold the guy? This makes no sense.”

Silva Doesn’t Understand UFC’s Decision

Silva doesn’t feel White or the UFC made the right call on the matter, and he particularly questions White’s respect for St-Pierre.

“First of all, I think when you do your job, especially fight in the level me and Georges do it, you need to respect,” Silva said. “Georges worked hard to make a lot of things for UFC. It makes no sense, Dana White holding Georges St-Pierre. I have my personal opinion about Dana, and I’m not anymore in UFC. I don’t like to talk about UFC because everything I do inside UFC is done for me. I do my best, I put in my heart in the company, but now it’s a page in my life that’s done.”

St-Pierre recently labeled his failed boxing match against De La Hoya a “dream fight” but said he also understands why the UFC wouldn’t allow him to compete in it.

“I understand that Dana didn’t want me to fight,” St-Pierre said per Cinema Blend. “However, it would have been fun.”

But Silva doesn’t understand it at all, and it’s likely many MMA fans might feel the same way.

