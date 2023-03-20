Star Unloads on UFC Commentator Michael Bisping: ‘Very Unprofessional’

Michael Bisping shouldn’t have worked as a color commentator for the UFC 286 main event on Saturday, according to lightweight star Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje — who picked up a “Fight of the Night” victory over Rafael Fiziev in the night’s co-main slot — watched his teammate Kamaru Usman attempt to regain his 170-pound title during the headlining act. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” he suffered his second-straight defeat to Leon Edwards as the welterweight champion came out on top with a majority decision (48-46, 48-46, 47-47).

When at the post-fight press conference, Gaethje said he scored the fight for Usman but also admitted he was “biased” because of his relationship with the division’s former king. “The Highlight” then said he wasn’t as biased as Michael Bisping, however, accusing the Englishman of slanting his commentary toward his fellow countryman. He also alluded to the judges being keen to score the bout for “Rocky” as the match took place at the O2 Arena in London, England.

“I thought [Usman] won the fight, but I’m probably as biased as the judges,” Gaethje said. “Certainly not as biased as Michael Bisping, who should’ve been nowhere near a microphone during that fight.”

The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis then asked, “Is that something the UFC needs to look at? Having guys who are friends of the people fighting not commentate.”

“It’s not my call,” Gaethje responded. “I just thought it was very unprofessional.”