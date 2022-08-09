Ex-UFC Champ Michael Bisping Gets Huge Reaction for ‘Freaking Jacked’ Photo

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently shared a photo on Instagram of himself, and “The Count” received a huge reaction from his followers for looking “freaking jacked.”

Bisping, who retired in 2018 with a 30-9 professional mixed martial arts record and now works as a color commentator for the UFC, posted two pictures on August 8th of himself sitting on a horse while wearing a tank top.

He wrote in the caption: “Getting ready.” It wasn’t the first time The Count posted a photo like that on a horse, dropping one on his Instagram timeline on August 2 and writing: “Learning new skills.”

Well, Bisping looked like he packed on some muscle in the most recent horse photos, and they can be seen below via the embedded Instagram post:

‘Mike Biceping’ & Other Reactions Flowed In

As mentioned, reactions poured in after Bisping uploaded the pictures. UFC featherweight combatant Lando Vannata commented: “Jesus bro.”

Popular women’s strawweight fighter Michelle Waterson wrote: “You’re freaking jacked,” along with two fire emojis.

ESPN’s Karyn Bryant commented: “Oh ok someone doesn’t skip arm day,” along with three flexing bicep emojis.

Multiple-time UFC title challenger and “The Ultimate Fighter” season one finalist Kenny Florian wrote: “@mikebisping getting those curls in I see! Damn bro!”

Actor Scheiffer Bates wrote: “Mike Biceping.”

Top-ranked UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa commented: “Looking slim DJ Mikey B.”

“For a gun show??” UFC on ESPN staple Laura Sanko asked Bisping.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt wrote: “Broke back mountain 2??”

Ex-UFC light heavyweight champion and “The Ultimate Fighter” season two 205-pound winner Rashad Evans commented: “Oh s*** it’s “Beef’Sping’!!” He also included multiple fire emojis.

Retired-fighter-turned UFC analyst Din Thomas commented: “My man turned his jeans into yoga pants.”

Bisping Recently Said Anderson Silva Would’ve Beaten Georges St-Pierre if They Fought in Their Primes

Bisping shared the Octagon with two of the sport’s greats, former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre and ex-middleweight king Anderson Silva. The Count earned a unanimous decision win over Silva in 2016 and he lost his 185-pound strap to “GSP” in 2017 via third-round rear-naked choke.

Although he lost to St-Pierre and defeated “The Spider,” Bisping said in a recent video on his YouTube channel that Silva would’ve beaten the Canadian should they have fought each other in their primes.

“In their primes, from 2009-2012, fighting at middleweight, I’ve got to go with Anderson Silva,” Bisping said via Yahoo Sports. “Now look, overall, I think it would have been an extremely close fight. Georges no doubt would have come in with a tremendous strategy. He would have implemented a lot of takedowns, and I think he would have a lot of control time. But as you know, 185, Anderson Silva in his prime, the knockout power, the inventiveness, the creativity that the man possessed, it was absolutely mind-blowing.

“And I think maybe somewhere around Round 3, Round 4, in a fight that Anderson Silva would have been losing, Georges would’ve come in for a takedown and he would’ve walked into a knee, an elbow, a punch, a kick, something, and I do think that Anderson Silva would’ve been victorious. There it is. In their primes, I think Anderson might have got the job done.”