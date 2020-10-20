UFC’s Khabib to Reporter: ‘I Don’t Want to Talk About This S***’ [WATCH]

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is tired of talking about his nemesis, Conor McGregor. “The Eagle” is set to make his third title defense and to unify the belt when he takes on interim champ Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254 on Saturday.

Nurmagomedov spoke with ESPN this week about his fight with “The Highlight,” as well as possibilities after the match should he win. The Eagle was asked if he would fight McGregor if he beats Gaethje and McGregor defeats Dustin Poirier in their proposed January 23 match.

“I don’t like the word ‘if,'” Nurmagomedov answered.

“About both of them (McGregor and Poirier), I finished both of them,” He continued, “I finished in a dominant position, you know? With a dominant performance. I’m not interested in both of these guys because I need something new. I need [some] new blood, new energy.

“Justin Gaethje gives me new motivation. He’s the real deal. Right now, he’s the interim champ, he’s a very tough guy. If I think about both Dustin and Conor, they don’t give me good energy. They don’t give me motivation. Fight for what? For my legacy? I already put these guys on my desk. I already beat them. Everything is finished with these guys. I need [someone new].”

Nurmagomedov Said He Didn’t Want to ‘Talk About This S***’

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith then asked Nurmagomedov if he didn’t want to fight McGregor because of his disdain for him, as well as not wanting to give the Irishman any more attention. Nurmagomedov answered, “Right now, I don’t want to talk about this s***.”

See the exchange via the clip below shared by BT Sport’s Chamatkar Sandhu:

Khabib Nurmagomedov when asked about Conor McGregor: "Right now, I don't even want to talk about this s—." 🤬 #UFC254pic.twitter.com/SRNhBvLCBm — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 20, 2020

The Eagle Is Still Eyeing a Fight With Georges St-Pierre

Nurmagomedov was asked about who he wanted to fight next should he defeat Gaethje on Saturday, and he mentioned the same name he has many times before, former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

“I really get excited when I think of Georges St-Pierre,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN. “I don’t know if he wants to fight with me or not, can he make weight, 155 or not, but this fight makes me excited, honestly. I think me versus Georges is going to be a very, very big fight. Big fight for fans, big fight or pay-per-view, big fight for analytics, for everybody.”

“GSP” has not completely shut the door on a fight with The Eagle. The Canadian, who is 39 years old, has not fought since winning the middleweight strap back in November 2017 against Michael Bisping. GSP has shown interest in fighting Nurmagomedov for years, however it is still unclear if St-Pierre will return to the Octagon for a showdown with the Russian.

