UFC Star’s Savage Promise: ‘I’m Gonna Ruin Your Life’

On Sunday, UFC welterweight Mike Perry sent a stern warning to middleweight star Darren Till via Twitter. The two fighters have a volatile relationship and they consistently take shots at each other on social media.

“Platinum” is ready to meet “The Gorilla” inside the Octagon. Perry competes in the welterweight division and Till is up a weight class at middleweight. However, Platinum is willing to move up to 185 pounds to get his hands on The Gorilla.

Platinum tweeted: “You said it years ago [Darren Till] and you were right. You and me were meant to fight. I’m going up to middleweight and I’ll be small and fast and you’ll be big and slow. I’m gonna ruin your life. You’ll be spitting out teeth much sooner than expected.”

Perry has a large task ahead of him before a potential fight with Till. He is scheduled to take on former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 on November 21.

On the other end, Till is set to fight Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 185 on December 5.

