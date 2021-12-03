Khamzat Chimaev Claps Back at Nate Diaz After Viral Comments

Khamzat Chimaev took issue with comments made by Nate Diaz about a possible matchup and hammered the UFC veteran on social media in a series of tweets.

Diaz balked at the idea of fighting Chimaev, dubbing him a rookie with just four fights in the UFC.

“They’re coming at me with [Chimaev], and I’m like, ‘Hold on, don’t disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie,’” Diaz told TMZ Sports. “I’m cool, you got four fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name.





“Fight the newer guys in the UFC,” Diaz added. “There are levels to this, and I don’t even want to hear his name.”

Chimaev responded to Diaz on Twitter shortly after the comments went viral, calling him a “fake gangster” among other things.

“You fake gangster [Nate Diaz],” Chimaev tweeted. “And I don’t care who to fight I’m coming for everybody, where are you all the gangsters and kings ? I’m here to kill everyone I’m the king here I’m a gangster here.”

He continued, calling Diaz the “easiest money,” tweeting a video of chickens and even insulting his brother, Nate Diaz.

“Say hello to your older brother, tell him not to be afraid of me, I don’t beat old people,” Chimaev tweeted. “He knows what I mean, in Vegas I just wanted to say hello well, poor man ran away.”

Dana White Says Finding Opponent for Chimaev Has Been Tough

Chimaev has mowed down in four UFC opponents in dominant fashion, his last three victories coming in the first round. Overall, he’s 10-0 with all of those wins coming inside of the distance.

UFC president Dana White says it has been hard to find Chimaev an opponent for his next fight.

“Khamzat Chimaev is one of the baddest dudes that I’ve ever come across and is literally willing to fight anyone and doesn’t care what the timeframe is or any of that stuff,” White told The Jim Rome Podcast on Wednesday. “He’s one of the baddest dudes that I’ve ever come across.”

Diaz had a suggestion for Chimaev in Nick Maximov, who has two fights under his belt and is 7-0 as a professional fighter.

“Hey Khamzat, if you in there, don’t be a b—h, my boy’s right here, fight him,” Diaz said, pointing to Maximov. “Anybody in the higher level even playing along to this Khamzat s–t, you’re a b—h, too, taking that s–t. You’re a new rookie – deal with new people.”

Chimaev Has Been Calling Out Retired Fighters

Chimaev has been looking for a fight on his own, calling out retired fighters like Brock Lesnar, GSP and Daniel Cormier on social media.

Cormier was the only one to respond to Chimaev, who wanted a wrestling match with the former champ.

“In a real wrestling match? Are you crazy Khamzat?” Cormier wrote. “Love that you’re confident but brother this is 10-0 DC !

Hopefully Chimaev finds an opponent soon, but As White pointed out, while some are willing to call out the rapidly rising star on social media, few are willing to follow through.

“Nobody wants to fight this guy,” White said. “Everybody wants to get out on social media and say this or say that. But when it really comes down to it, nobody’s trying to fight Khamzat Chimaev. I don’t blame them. But at the end of the day when you’re a professional fighter – this is what you do – you should look at a guy with as much hype and as much bravado as Chimaev has, as a huge opportunity.”

White is expecting to announce Chimaev’s next opponent in the coming days.