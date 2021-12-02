Nate Diaz Gives Update on Next UFC Fight, Talks Khamzat Chimaev

MMA superstar Nate Diaz has one fight left on his UFC contract, and the fight community has been waiting to hear about his next move.

Well, TMZ caught up with Diaz to ask the fighter what’s going on. In a video shared on December 2, 2021, Diaz said he wants to get back inside the Octagon as soon as possible.

“I’m trying to fight somebody in the UFC, like ASAP,” Diaz said. “But nobody [wants] to fight. I’ve been trying to get something busy for a minute.”

Diaz was asked who is on his radar as an opponent, and the fighter responded: “Anybody in the top 10 I’ve been trying to fight in any weight division, you know? Whoever wants it. But, they all want to keep their mouths shut because they’re all scared.”

Diaz last fought at UFC 263 in June 2021 against No. 3-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards. Diaz lost a unanimous decision but was able to rock and almost put away Edwards in the last minute of the five-round affair.





Play



Diaz Shut Down the Idea of Fighting Chimaev, Called Him a ‘Rookie’

Then, the TMZ reporter asked Diaz for his thoughts on fighting Khamzat Chimaev. The No. 10-ranked UFC welterweight has challenged Diaz on several occasions. He’s one of the fastest rising stars in the sport and has dominated all four of his UFC opponents.

“Yeah, they’re (the UFC) coming at me with him,” Diaz said. “And I’m like, hold on, don’t disrespect me like that. Try to offer me a fight with a rookie, I’m cool. You’ve got four fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name.”

Diaz continued, saying Chimaev should fight the “newer fighters” in the UFC, and that Chimaev “definitely” doesn’t “deserve” to mention Diaz’s name.

“There’s levels to this and I don’t even want to hear his name,” Diaz continued.

He then looked at the camera and told Chimaev to not be a “b****” and fight Diaz’s training partner, Nicholas Maximov. Diaz then said that if any top-ranked fighter is considering taking on Chimaev, they’re a “b**** too.”

Diaz Also Dismissed Fighting Colby Covington, Wants Kamaru Usman

Another name the TMZ reporter threw out at Diaz as a potential opponent was No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington. “Chaos” challenged for the title last month, losing via unanimous decision to 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 in New York City.

Diaz dismissed the idea of fighting Covington, saying he’d like to take on “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

“Colby Covington just got his a** whipped,” Diaz said. “I’ll take the winner of his last fight.”

