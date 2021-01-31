Taking Aim at Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I Cannot Wait’

Next month, a highly anticipated clash goes down in the UFC’s welterweight division that could completely shake up the division.

Champion Kamaru Usman will put his belt on the line for his third title defense, taking on No. 2 ranked Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258 on February 13.

Should “The Nigerian Nightmare” defeat Burns, he will have a victory over every fighter in the top five of the division except No. 5 ranked Stephen Thompson. If Burns takes Usman’s strap, he will be the king of a division where there are plenty of fresh matchups, including everyone currently in the top five.

And for both men, a new contender may emerge in March that neither fighter has competed against, Khamzat Chimaev. “Borz” is set to fight No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards during the UFC card on March 13.

With only three fights in the UFC, Chimaev is surging toward the top of the division, and with a win in March, could find himself in the next divisional title fight.

Burns recently interviewed on the TSN MMA Show and expressed his interest in fighting Chimaev. He said via MMA News:

“Khamzat, I think I match up very good. I cannot wait to fight Chimaev,” Burns said. “He’s one of the guys that I really want to fight. I want to grapple, I want to scramble with him, I want to see his wrestling, how high level he is. I want to grapple with him. I want to scramble. I want to strike with him.”

