Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC Plan Denied: ‘No Way’

It appears UFC’s Khamzat Chimaev will have to challenge a new fighter for his possible return this summer.

After shocking the MMA world with an apparent retirement post a few weeks ago, “Borz” seemingly reversed course on Tuesday by saying he was “coming back”.

Chimaev (9-0) has had an opponent in mind, No. 9 ranked welterweight Neil Magny (24-8). After pulling out of his March fight against Leon Edwards due to lingering effects from COVID-19, Chimaev said he was aiming for a June return. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that Chimaev now hopes to return in July against Magny.

On Magny’s end, he said he’s not willing to wait around for the Russian. Although “The Haitian Sensation” interested in the fight, he would have to wait at least another few months to get back inside the Octagon. Speaking with MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, Magny wrote, “I will fight him any day of the week. But there’s no way I’m putting my career on hold so that he could hopefully fight me in July. He needs to focus on getting healthy first. The a** whooping he’s been asking for is long over due, and is waiting on him.”

Neil Magny tells me he’s definitely down to fight Khamzat Chimaev but July is a long time away:#UFC pic.twitter.com/u1tMTiADte — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 25, 2021

Magny & Chimaev Had a Back & Forth On Social Media After Magny’s Last Fight

The UFC posted photos after Magny’s main event fight against Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Island 8 on January 20. “Maverick” dominated Magny most of the fight with his grappling game and won via unanimous decision (49-46 x3).

Chimaev reacted to the UFC’s post that night, tagging Magny’s name and writing the otter and laughing emojis.

“Make sure you keep that same energy when you see me in person!” Magny responded to Borz’s tweet. “I’ll give you my word, that I’m [slapping] you on sight and teaching some respect!”

Make sure you keep that same energy when you see me in person! I'll give you my word, that I'm slaaping you on sight 👋 and teaching some respect! — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) February 2, 2021

Nearly a month later, Chimaev replied to Magny’s comment. The Russian wrote, “Be ready in June i’m going to give you real Chechen inside the cage and outside.” Borz also tagged UFC president Dana White and matchmaker Sean Shelby.

Chimaev then followed his post up with one word, “Slap.”

