Khamzat Chimaev’s Big Reveal: ‘Surpise Surprise’

Rising UFC star and undefeated MMA fighter Khamzat Chimaev made a major statement on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, “Borz” shocked the MMA world when he wrote on social media “I think I’m done.” The apparent retirement was sudden as Chimaev burst onto the UFC scene in the summer and had been lined up to fight the No. 3 ranked welterweight in the world.

Unfortunately, Chimaev has been battling lingering effects from COVID-19. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus a few months back and is still dealing with ailments like lung issues and fatigue. He was set to fight Leon Edwards on March 13 but had to pull out a few weeks before the bout because of this.

On Tuesday, Chimaev posted to Instagram what appears to be a reverse of course.

“Surprise surprise I’m coming back to smash everybody,” Borz wrote.

After pulling out of his fight with Edwards, Chimaev mentioned that he hoped to return in June. Borz was eyeing No. 9 ranked welterweight Neil Magny as his next opponent and “The Haitian Sensation” showed interest in the scrap as well.

