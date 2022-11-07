UFC Champ Leon Edwards Sends Hyped Star to Hospital With Head Kick

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards sent Ian Machado Garry to the dentist after landing a head kick on the Irish star. That’s what Garry revealed in a recent video.

Garry, the 10-0 UFC welterweight prospect, posted a video on Instagram of himself and his wife, Layla, talking about the training incident.

“(Look at) the f****** size of my lip,” Garry said while driving a car. “Um, we went to the hospital this morning because for the last two days I’ve been in excruciating pain — she’s shooting f****** through my face from my teeth.”

“The Future” said the reason for the facial injury was because he felt the power of Edwards’ patented head kick — the tool “Rocky” used to become a world champion by knocking out Kamaru Usman in August at UFC 278.

“Anyone watch the Leon Edwards, Usman fight?” Garry questioned. “Anyone know how that went? One of the best head kicks in the UFC. Yeah, I might have felt what that kick felt like on Wednesday morning.

“So yeah, Leon, I’m blaming you for my tooth f****** pain.”

In the caption of the Instagram post, Garry wrote: “My wife always makes sure my Ego is in check. But he never would have landed it if my Cardio was on point. I have been off for four months. But he did land it. F*** @leonedwardsmma.”

Watch Garry’s video below via the embedded Instagram link:

Garry Plans to Be Viewed as ‘One of the Best Fighters MMA Has Ever Seen’

All in all, Garry is 3-0 as a UFC fighter with his last victory coming in July at UFC 276 when he bested Gabriel Green via unanimous decision. The Future said during the night’s post-fight press conference that he planned to remain unbeaten for “a long, long time.”

“I showed you once again how f****** good I am, how fast I am, how powerful I am, and it just keeps going up from here,” Garry said (h/t MMA Junkie). “I go home now, I work on what I need to improve on, and I get better – and I keep doing this. I’m going to be undefeated for a long, long time.

“… One day, everybody is going to see the growth of my career from my debut until the day I become a champion and no one will be able to argue that I’ve grown every single performance, and that I’ve improved myself every single time. And they will have no choice but to say I am one of the best fighters MMA has ever seen.”

Garry Wants to Compete on a Conor McGregor Card in Ireland

The Future has yet to be booked for his next Octagon appearance. And he told Sportskeeda.com that he’ll wait for a major opportunity — like sharing a card with Conor McGregor in Dublin, Ireland, before returning.

“I’ll wait for the big fight or I’ll wait for that opportunity when Conor comes back so we can put on a show for the fight fans and give Ireland what it deserves,” Garry said. “If it’s not Dublin, then put me and Conor on a card together because we will absolutely own that crowd and own that stadium and the Irish will take over wherever it’s going to be.”