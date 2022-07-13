‘The Future’ Conor McGregor Issues Cold Response to the Ultimate Fighter

Rising UFC star Ian “The Future” Garry has responded to a callout from Bryan Battle for his next outing.

Coming off a victory over Gabriel Green at UFC 276, Garry got called out by other budding athletes in the promotion. One of those fighters is Bryan Battle, who has been rallying for a showdown against Garry for the last few months.

Battle fired shots at Garry, claiming he was ducking him last month. The 24-year-old Dubliner came across the June 1 tweet and responded four days later, saying, “And where did you pull pile of sh*t from?”

A month later, Battle bashed Garry after his latest win on July 2: “I’d still spark @iangarryMMA #UFC276.”

In an interview with LowKick MMA, Battle revealed that he had asked to fight Garry for the International Fight Week card. He took issue with Garry labeling himself as “The Future” and argued that he would hand Garry his first loss: “I don’t actually know Ian, I know he believes what he’s saying, and I gotta show him what he’s saying isn’t true.

“He thinks he’s the future, I’m the future. I don’t like that. Don’t try to call yourself what I am. If he doesn’t know it yet, then he’ll know it after the fight one day.”

Garry noticed Battle’s message online on July 13 and issued his response: “Get in line man there’s a load of ppl saying they want me. Sean Shelby knows I only say YES…”

“The Notorious” Rise of Ian Garry in the UFC

Former Cage Warriors welterweight champion Ian Garry joined the UFC last November and managed to create a lot of buzz going into his debut. Following a successful first showing, Garry went on to win another two to maintain an unblemished record of 10-0.

The Irish prospect received major backing after the win from fellow countryman Conor McGregor, who expressed his support on twitter: “Ian Garry was incredibly impressive this weekend. Fully immersed in it all. Enjoying every second. Willingness to engage / commit. The Potential for another “future” Irish mma ufc champion rose by a real nice margin this weekend. Congrats Ian, keep going brother!”

It is unclear when or who Garry will fight next. He solidified his status as a solid talent in the sport with a dominant performance in his most recent outing. Taking a page out of McGregor’s playbook, Garry wants to keep “The Take Over Part 2″ growing.

Garry expressed his desire to headline a UFC Dublin card while trying to find a suitable opponent for a possible return to Ireland.

Bryan Battle’s Move Down to Welterweight

Battle made his first appearance under the banner in the return of the reality TV show “The Ultimate Fighter.” He was crowned the winner of the middleweight tournament that season and awarded the UFC contract.

Having competed twice in the organization at 185 lbs, Battle decided to move down to welterweight to take on Takashi Sato at UFC on ESPN 40 on August 6 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

If his divisional debut goes according to plan, he could be looking at a potential shot at Garry, a traditional 170-pounder.