Dana White Sends Cryptic Message on UFC Future for Paul Brother

Social media sensation Logan Paul has asked Dana White for a chance to fight inside the octagon and the UFC president’s response left the door open for something down the line.

White was a guest on Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast earlier this week. Although Paul — who boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition match in June 2021 — is brothers with Jake Paul (5-0 boxing), he’s not at odds with the UFC president like “The Problem Child” is.

And when Paul asked White to be a UFC fighter, White didn’t shut down the idea. The question was posed after Paul asked if White would ever put together a match between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul.

“There’s weight classes for a reason — it’s a stretch for Conor to fight at 170,” White said, per MMA Mania. “He fought Nate (Diaz) at 170. That isn’t his f–king weight class, not even close.”

So, what about Logan Paul getting a shot?

“Okay, f–k the Conor thing for a second. What about any other fight? Like if I wanted to do a UFC fight? Is that something you’d entertain?” Logan Paul asked.

White did a quick check of Paul’s MMA credentials and skills — which don’t extend far beyond boxing — before making a final call.

“I’m not saying no,” White said. Paul responded: “Dana, sign me.”

White Said Jake Paul and McGregor Shouldn’t Fight Because of Their Size Disparity





Jake Paul has actively campaigned to get a match inside the Octagon, and he’s set his eyes on McGregor. On March 12, 2022, Paul proposed a deal to White via Twitter which would involve himself battling the Irishman.

“Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor,” Paul tweeted. “If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again. Deal?”

During the podcast appearance, White pointed out the size difference between McGregor and the Paul brothers.

“Well, he shouldn’t even be fighting Conor McGregor,” White said via MMA Fighting. “These guys [the Pauls] are f–king huge. [Logan] is huge, his brother [Jake] is huge. What’s your brother, 6-foot-1, 210 [pounds]? Conor McGregor is 145, 155 pounds. … There’s weight classes for a reason.

“Do you think [Jake] could make ‘70?” White continued, asking Logan Paul directly.

“I don’t think so,” Logan Paul replied.

“Yeah, exactly,” White said. “And it’s a stretch for Conor to fight at 170. He fought Nate [Diaz] at ‘70, that isn’t his f–king weight class, not even close.”

White Isn’t Dismissing the Idea of Jake Paul Fighting in the UFC

In the end, however, the UFC president didn’t shut down the idea of Jake Paul fighting inside the Octagon.

“I’m never completely closed off to anything,” White said. “I used to say that about things, but I don’t say that anymore, because you never know. You never know what could happen. … Listen, he’s a young kid out there trying to make some money, and I don’t fault anybody for that.”

We’ll see how the relationship continues to evolve between the UFC boss and the Paul brothers.

