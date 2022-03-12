Jake Paul Proposes UFC Fight With Conor McGregor

Social media sensation Jake Paul recently put forth a deal for Dana White that would land both “The Problem Child” and Conor McGregor inside the Octagon.

Paul has expressed interest several times in fighting McGregor inside the boxing ring, however he had never truly explored the option of fighting “Notorious” in an MMA cage.

Well, apparently The Problem Child is now willing to do so. Taking to Twitter on March 12, 2022, Paul tweeted a proposal to the UFC president.

“Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor,” Paul wrote. “If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again. Deal?”

Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor. If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again Deal? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 12, 2022

The official Twitter page for BAVAFA Sports, which represents Paul, tweeted: “This would be the biggest fight in UFC history by a long shot. Everybody wins with this proposal.”

At the time of this writing, White has not responded to Paul’s deal.

Paul Slammed Notorious’ Recent Boxing Video

Paul’s challenge came a day after he ripped McGregor’s newest boxing video. Notorious shared a clip of himself hitting mitts, writing: “Keepin it tasty.” See the video below:

Keepin it tasty 👅 pic.twitter.com/qtqqbzdCW3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 11, 2022

“This is embarrassing,” Paul responded to the video. “Your chin is wide open with no head movement for the PROBLM CHILD right hand of God.”

“I would KO Conor in boxing or MMA,” Paul continued. “Right hand of God.”

Paul Challenged Jorge Masvidal to an MMA Fight a Few Months Ago

This isn’t the first time Paul has called on White to make a fight happen. A few months back, The Problem Child challenged Jorge Masvidal to an MMA match. Paul wrote:

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: 1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50k (it’s $12k now) 2) Guarantee UFC fighters %%50 of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021) 3) Provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig…imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge. To all UFC fighter – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and your peers. You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term health and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy. I am your advocate…who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank.

Of course, White never accepted Paul’s challenge and Masvidal went on to fight Colby Covington during last weekend’s UFC 272. He lost via unanimous decision.

