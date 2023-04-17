Max Holloway Takes Aim at Fellow UFC Veteran: ‘Would Love to Fight Him’

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is back in the win column, and he’d “love” to take on “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, inside the Octagon.

Holloway fought surging contender Arnold Allen this past Saturday and he earned a unanimous decision after the five-round featherweight headliner concluded. It was the first bout “Blessed” competed in since losing the trilogy match with 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski last July.

With Holloway having an 0-3 spread against the reigning king, he’s prepared to knock off several contenders until the promotion grants him a fourth shot at “The Great.” And one of those names he’d be happy to battle is The Korean Zombie, a fellow veteran who he’s never fought before.

“Korean Zombie, that is the only guy in my time with the older guys that I didn’t get to fight,” Holloway said. “I would love that fight. There’s a fight in my agent’s fricken country, Australia. Australia is supposed to be happening sometime, we don’t know when, and if Korean Zombie wants it he can get it.

“I would love to fight him. That’s one of the guys I’ve been growing up watching.

“I’m kind of tripping on how we didn’t fight yet. How did we not fight? If that’s one of the guys, that’s one of the guys. I would love to fight and share the Octagon with him. He’s one of the OGs that I didn’t get to fight yet. I was like, we came up in the same era, and we didn’t fight each other. So if that’s it, that’s it.”

The Korean Zombie has been out of action for a year. He last competed against Volkanovski for the featherweight strap at UFC 273 in April 2022 and lost via fourth-round TKO.

Holloway’s ‘Main Goal’ Is to Win the Featherweight Championship Back

Although moving up to 155 pounds is a possibility for Blessed, he made it clear during the post-fight presser that his main mission is to win back his 145-pound strap.

“We’ll see what happens,” Holloway said in regard to the divisional change. “Never say never, man. We can talk to the UFC and see if they let me do that. They don’t like people splitting their time too much. But, the beautiful thing is when you get a belt, you can do whatever you want. So, that’s the main goal right now.”

Holloway Said Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez Will Be an ‘Exciting Fight’ But Won’t Predict the Outcome

Holloway was also asked to predict the upcoming title unification bout between Volkanovski and interim champion Yair Rodriguez — which has yet to be scheduled.

“I think it’s going to be a more contested fight than what people think it’s going to be,” Holloway said. “Yair is a super awkward guy to fight just because he’s fast and lanky, and spinny and flashy. And Volk is a super hard guy to get ready for. You can’t even find training partners like Volk, bro. The guy’s like ‘The Thing,’ you know? It’s weird.

“At the end of the day, I think it’s going to be an exciting fight and I just get to be a fan, bro. I’m not going to guess anything. I think it’s going to be an awkward fight for both of them. And may the best man win.”