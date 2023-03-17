Aging Ex-UFC Title Contender Pitched as Paddy Pimblett’s Next Opponent

Former two-time UFC featherweight title contender “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, was pitched as English lightweight star Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent.

“Hear me out,” The All Star MMA’s Hyon Ko tweeted on March 17. “Looks like Korean Zombie is on the mend and has one fight left before retirement. How about he moves up to lightweight and faces Paddy Pimblett when he recovers from surgery. A UFC Fight Night headliner or PPV co-main event. Win-win situation for all parties.”

Pimblett is currently on the shelf with an ankle injury, something he said happened during his last Octagon appearance. “The Baddy” fought Jared Gordon in December at UFC 282 and the scouser came through with a unanimous decision win. It wasn’t without controversy; however, as many scored the bout for Gordon, including color commentator Joe Rogan and MMA superstar Nate Diaz.

MMA Junkie recently interviewed the Baddy, and he revealed that he still hadn’t received surgery on his ankle. He said he’d get it done this month. And if all goes well with his recovery, the Englishman said he’d be ready to fight again by the end of the year.

The Korean Zombie Called for ‘1 More Fight’ Before His Potential Retirement

The Korean Zombie last fought in April 2022 in a bid to become the 145-pound king by defeating reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273. It was a rough outing for the Korean fighter, however. Volkanovski dominated the action from pillar to post, putting on one of the best performances of his career before stopping The Korean Zombie via TKO in the fourth round.

At 35 years old and with two failed attempts at obtaining UFC gold, The Korean Zombie took to Instagram after the loss to confirm he was nearing retirement. He called for “one more fight” and urged the promotion to put on an event in Seoul, South Korea’s capital.

“Perhaps I’m old, maybe I’m not good enough, so my goal was to always show everything in every fight, but I didn’t show up every time, so that is why I’m still here,” Jung wrote (translated by MMA Junkie). “I couldn’t prove it in the last fight, and I’m especially disappointed. This is not an excuse for the loss. I just have some regrets. I’m not saying that it wasn’t 100 percent me, but I think it is right to put on a performance that I believe in, so that is why I want one more fight. I can’t set any long-term goals. For the time being, one fight… I’ll do it in Seoul. Please hold an event.”

The Korean Zombie Has Served as a UFC Main Event for Nearly 10 Fights in a Row

The Korean Zombie is one of the biggest names in featherweight history having competed professionally since 2007. He’s been the headlining act in his last nine UFC bouts, an impressive feat for a combatant south of lightweight. All in all, he boats a mixed martial arts record of 17-7 with six wins via KO/TKO and eight by submission.

He holds notable wins over the likes of former UFC lightweight champion Franke Edgar, former interim 155-pound champion Dustin Poirier and ranked contender Dan Ige.

The Korean Zombie fought for Jose Aldo’s featherweight strap in 2013. The Brazilian stopped him via strikes after he suffered a shoulder injury mid-fight.