Bisping Dismantles Conor McGregor: ‘Gonna Pick on the Wrong Person’

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is “not a fan” of Irish superstar Conor McGregor.

“The Count,” who now works as a UFC color commentator, analyst and podcast host, recently went off on McGregor, who he called a “bully” after recent reports surfaced alleging “Notorious” hit and broke the nose of Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti last weekend.

Coupled with McGregor’s recent altercation with rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Notorious hitting a man in a pub a few years ago, Bisping felt it was necessary to go on a rant.

The Count shared a video on his YouTube channel on Monday, October 18, 2021, of himself taking aim at McGregor. He said via SportsKeeda:

I’m not a fan of this guy [Conor McGregor] you know? I don’t think anyone is a fan of this guy, you know, and I think that soon he’s going to run out of steam. The train is going to run out of steam, you know what I mean? It can’t continue like this and one day he’s gonna pick on the wrong person and by the way, the old guy at the bar, Machine Gun Kelly and DJ Francesco Facchinetti, these aren’t tough guys. I’m not trying to sound tough for myself but he’s not starting on me… Francesco Facchinetti looks like he couldn’t punch his way out of a wet paper bag. Machine Gun Kelly looks like the biggest wimp you’ve ever seen in your life and the old guy in the bar is an old guy at the bar. If you’re such a bada**, go and pick on someone your own size because someone not your own size isn’t hard is it? Pick up someone that can fight. You’re a professional fighter. You are supposed to be looking for challenges but what he is essentially turned into right now is a bully you know and no one likes a bully.

McGregor Was Accused By Facchinetti on Sunday





Notorious is currently in Italy and according to Facchinetti, the former two-division UFC champion punched him in the face. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Italian DJ said McGregor, who he views as “violent and dangerous, “attacked” him and left him with a broken nose.

“The very famous McGregor, who punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of ten witnesses, his friends and his bodyguards,” the DJ said via MMA Mania. “He attacked me without motivation as we talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together. I could have shut up and not say anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous.”

The Italian DJ Is Suing McGregor

Facchinetti plans to take Notorious to court, suing him for the alleged incident.

“I took a punch for nothing,” Facchinetti said. “That punch could go to anyone, my friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person.”

McGregor has yet to publicly comment on the allegation.

