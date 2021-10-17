Former two-division UFC champion and fighting superstar Conor McGregor has been accused of “attacking” a DJ.

According to several reports that emerged on Sunday, October 17, 2021, Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti is suing “Notorious,” alleging that McGregor punched him in the face and broke his nose.

According to McGregor’s Instagram, the Irishman has been in Italy for the past few days. And in a series of Instagram Stories posted on Sunday, Facchinetti said he was “attacked” by McGregor in front of “several witnesses” at 2:30 a.m.

“The very famous McGregor, who punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of ten witnesses, his friends and his bodyguards,” the DJ said via MMA Mania. “He attacked me without motivation as we talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together. I could have shut up and not say anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous.”

He also revealed that he plans to sue McGregor. “I took a punch for nothing,” Facchinetti said. “That punch could go to anyone, my friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person.”

See a few screenshots of Facchinetti’s face, as well as his Instagram Stories, can be viewed below:





Play



Video Video related to conor mcgregor accused of ‘attacking’ dj, breaking nose [look] 2021-10-17T13:46:45-04:00

This story is still developing.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Facchinetti’s Wife Gave Her Side on What Happened

As translated by Pro Sports Extra, Facchinetti’s wife Wilma Helena Faissol recounted the alleged altercation.

“Out of nowhere, he threw a punch in the face of Francesco,” Faissol said via the outlet. “He was inviting us to another party. Francesco said, ‘Okay, let’s go’ and he hit him. Luckily, he [Francesco] was very close so he [McGregor] couldn’t load up on his punch. Francesco flew back, fell on the table, and then on the ground. The first thing that came to mind was ‘are we kidding? Is it a show?’ Then I was paralyzed. I turned around and saw that his friends were holding him against the wall because he wanted to continue beating Francesco. Then they took him away. I turned on the light and the guards turned them off. Francesco was bleeding. I wanted to help him and the guards chased us away.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Faissol Warned Italians Not to Go Near McGregor While He Is in Italy

Faissol also warned her fellow Italians to “stay away” from McGregor while he’s in the country, calling him “unstable” and “dangerous.”

“He will stay in Italy until October 26th,” she said via the outlet. “If you see him stay away from him. Don’t go near him and ask for autographs because he is an unstable and dangerous person.”

READ NEXT: Dana White on Ex-UFC Champ Wanting Title Fight: ‘Tough Conversation’