Mike Tyson Fights in MMA Cage [WATCH]

Boxing’s former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has never competed in the MMA world, but the 54-year-old was recently seen fighting inside the cage under the watchful eye of famed MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro.

Is Tyson headed into a real MMA fight in 2021? That’s what people probably want to know most after Cordeiro posted the stunning video via Instagram over the weekend.

Cordeiro posted, “The tiger @miketyson is in the cage. Watch out!”

You can watch the video below.

Tyson Made Stunning Comeback in 2020

Tyson returned to the boxing ring for the first time in 15 years against Roy Jones Jr. back in November.

The two boxing legends fought to a draw in the pay-per-view exhibition bout on Triller, and Tyson promised after the fight he would be back for more.

But most people believed at the time Tyson was talking about taking another fight under boxing rules.

After the video was released, many have started to wonder whether an MMA bout would now be part of Tyson’s future.

Tyson wouldn’t be the first professional boxer to try the MMA route. In fact, Tyson wouldn’t even be the first former heavyweight champion to take the plunge.

But Tyson would be the most popular and accomplished professional boxer ever to seriously take a stab at MMA stardom.

Could Tyson Be Successful in MMA?

While Tyson has aged way past his prime years as a professional prizefighter, there’s no doubt the boxing legend is still in some incredible shape.

Moreover, Tyson is already an expert boxer, and boxing is a big part of MMA.

Tyson might not become the MMA force he could have during the 80s or 90s, but standing across the cage from the “Baddest Man on the Planet” would still be quite terrifying for most people in the world.

Mike Tyson – The Hardest Puncher in Boxing Ever!In the spring of 1985, one special young man had his debut fight. Back then no one knew that he was aught to become the most recognizable boxer in history – Mike Tyson. He broke into the ring demolishing one opponent after another on his path, youth, speed, and onslaught made the fights with his… 2019-12-17T14:18:42Z

Tyson probably wouldn’t be able to reach the highest levels of the sport, but he would definitely be able to compete against the right level of competition.

Additionally, Tyson fighting under MMA rules would draw a huge amount of interest and likely break pay-per-view records.

That last fact alone might mean Tyson fighting inside an MMA cage could be on its way soon.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Reactions To Instagram Star’s Viral KO [WATCH]

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel