Nate Diaz Backs Conor McGregor: ‘You Spoiled F***’

UFC superstar and welterweight contender Nate Diaz took aim at YouTube star Jake Paul on social media Monday night. Diaz took to the platform shortly after Paul shared a savage video calling out Conor McGregor.

The “Problem Child” has a professional boxing record of 2-0. In his most recent bout, Paul knocked out NBA point guard Nate Robinson in the second round of Triller’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card. Before and after the Robinson fight, Paul challenged “Notorious” to a boxing match.

The Problem Child has now taken his callout of McGregor a step further, saying he has offered Notorious $50 million to fight him in a boxing match. One person who is not a fan of Paul’s callout is Diaz.

“Jake Paul u need your a** beat for free u spoiled f*** u can’t really fight dumbs*** your gonna end up with your a** whooped for real somewhere talking like that,” Diaz wrote.

Shortly after, the Problem Child replied to Diaz. “You saw what happened to the other Nate,” Paul tweeted.

You saw what happened to the other Nate. https://t.co/Uq5LY2tQaS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

In his response, Diaz called upon Jake’s brother Logan Paul, who is also a YouTube star and boxer, to “check” the Problem child. “@LoganPaul check this little ho bitch before someone does,” Diaz wrote.

@LoganPaul check this little ho bitch before someone does — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 15, 2020

Diaz Tweeted Twice Before Unleashing His Rant

Diaz took to Twitter shortly after Paul dropped the Instagram video. “Money can’t pay for that,” Diaz tweeted. “U should get f***** up for free.” The fighter from Stockton deleted the tweet shortly after posting it.

Minutes after the first tweet which he deleted, Diaz wrote, “Out of pocket.”

Just over an hour later, Diaz hit the Problem Child with his tirade.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor Viciously Challenged By Jake Paul: ‘Sign the F****** Contract!’