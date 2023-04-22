UFC Icon Nate Diaz Chokes Man Unconscious in Street Brawl on Friday Night

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was filmed choking out a man outside in a street brawl on Friday night.

Diaz attended the MF & DAZN X Series 6 boxing card at the XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans to support his teammate, Chris Avila, who competed on the card and defeated Paul Bamba via unanimous decision.

In a scene that presumably took place after the Misfits Boxing show, Diaz got into it with another man. Video captured Diaz putting catching him in a guillotine choke, which led to the individual falling unconscious onto the street. Bloody Elbow reported that the man is Rodney Petersen, a TikTok star who is known for looking like Logan Paul, the brother of Jake Paul. Diaz and Jake are scheduled to box later this year.

Watch the video below of Diaz’s altercation via the embedded tweet:

Nate Diaz choked out Logan Paul’s lookalike in New Orleans brawl pic.twitter.com/o3Fgs5tDB0 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 22, 2023

Diaz Also Threw a Bottle at a Reality TV Star, Unclear What Sparked Both Incidents

That wasn’t the only incident Diaz was involved in during his time in New Orleans. While at the event, Diaz threw a bottle at reality television star Chase DeMoor. Watch below:

Nate Diaz threw a water bottle at Chase DeMoor and incited a scuffle at tonight's Misfits Boxing event. 😬 🎥 @MisFitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/jfwRta3hdu — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 22, 2023

Although it’s unclear what sparked both altercations, DeMoor took to Twitter later that night and wrote: “Nate Diaz decided to get mad and throw a prime bottle on me, that’s cute bro @NateDiaz209 just next time don’t run. And stop spending your nights in the club trying to use your dried up MMA career to pull college girls while you’re out in New Orleans.”

Diaz & Jake Paul Will Box on August 5

Diaz’s final fight on his UFC contract went down in September when he used the same choke on Tony Ferguson, submitting him during the UFC 279 main event. It was announced last week that Diaz will make his professional boxing debut opposite Jake Paul on August 5 via DAZN.

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. are teaming up to deliver the product. Per a press release received by Heavy, the match will be contested at 185 pounds. Both combatants will wear 10-ounce gloves and the contest is scheduled for eight rounds.

“Besides Canelo, he’s the biggest thang in boxing,” Diaz said in the release about Paul. “I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts. I f***** up Conor [McGregor] for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”

Paul is coming off the first loss of his boxing venture — a decision defeat to Tommy Fury in February. Well, “The Problem Child” is ready to bounce back and “knock out the Stockton G.”

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations,” Paul said. “Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long. People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down.

“Good for f****** Nate. I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G.”