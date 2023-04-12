Nate Diaz Talks UFC Return After Landing Jake Paul Boxing Fight

Nate Diaz is set to make his professional boxing debut opposite Jake Paul this summer. And according to Diaz, his UFC return will happen soon after.

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. are teaming up to put on “the most highly anticipated boxing match of the year,” per a press release sent to Heavy. Diaz and “The Problem Child” will do battle on August 5 via DAZN pay-per-view. They will contend at 185 pounds for eight rounds wearing 10-ounce gloves, and the event will broadcast from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The match marks Diaz’s first combat sports venture outside the UFC since fighting out his contract in September. He fought fellow “The Ultimate Fighter” winner Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 and submitted him with a fourth-round guillotine choke. After the UFC 279 headliner concluded, Diaz seemed intent on fighting inside the Octagon again, but he wanted to pursue other combat opportunities first. And in a statement, Diaz made it clear that was still his plan.

“Besides Canelo, he’s the biggest thang in boxing,” Diaz said. “I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts. I f***** up Conor [McGregor] for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”

Paul Lost His Undefeated Record to Tommy Fury in February

Paul suffered the first loss of his boxing career in his last outing. The Problem Child fought Tommy Fury in February and lost via split decision.

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations,” Paul said in a statement. “Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long. People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down.

“Good for f****** Nate. I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G.”

Paul is 6-1 with a pro license, which includes wins over several of Diaz’s fellow UFC veterans, specifically ex-middleweight champion Anderson Silva, former 170-pound king Tyron Woodley and former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren.

Paul vs. Fury Sold Over 800,000 PPVs, According to Paul’s Business Partner

Most Valuable Promotions co-found Nakisa Bidarian said in the press release that Paul’s boxing affair with Fury sold more than 800,000 pay-per-views globally.

“Jake’s star power and popularity continue to command massive audiences worldwide. His most recent bout, Paul vs. Fury, surpassed more than 800,000 pay-per-view purchases and was a commercial success for all our partners,” Bidarian said. “Jake remains one of the most avidly followed fighters in the sport and all eyes are on him, wondering what’s next.

“Well, what’s next is one of the most vicious men ever in the cage. I couldn’t be more excited to bring this fight to fruition with two of the most polarizing figures in the game, who have both shown the heart to fight through adversity. We are incredibly proud to work with Nate Diaz, Real Fight, DAZN, and American Airlines Center to showcase this thrilling matchup and have no doubt that Paul vs Diaz will be the hottest ticket in Dallas this summer.”