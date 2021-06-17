Shutting Down Nate Diaz Challenger: ‘Completely Against’ It

MMA superstar Nate Diaz won’t accept a recent fight challenge, according to his longtime coach Cesar Gracie.

Gracie recently spoke with MMA Fighting about former two-time UFC title challenger Demian Maia’s callout of Diaz. Maia took to social media a day after his unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 263 on June 12, 2021, to challenge Diaz.

Diaz also fought on Saturday night, dropping a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards.

The Brazilian hopes to have one more fight in the Octagon and to him, Diaz is the right opponent.

However, that’s not the case according to Gracie.

“I know there has been speculation on whether Nate will accept the fight with Demian Maia,” Gracie wrote to the outlet. “Although I have not yet talked to Nate about his thoughts on this fight, I can tell you that I am completely against the idea. Demian has been a great representative of Brazilian jiu-jitsu on the mat and in MMA. He has accomplished much and we all respect him. He is still a dangerous opponent but I don’t feel Nate has anything to gain from this fight.

“If he were to lose, he would be losing to a 44-year-old that is on his way out of the sport and if he won it would be to a 44-year-old man that is leaving the sport. It is a no-win situation.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Gracie Wants Maia & Nick Diaz to Train Together

Gracie told MMA Fighting that there has been an effort to bring Maia and Nate’s older brother Nick Diaz together for training.

According to several reports, as well as UFC president Dana White, Nick hopes to make his return to fighting this year.

“We have actually reached out to someone close to Demian to set up some training with him and Nick Diaz,” Gracie wrote. “Nick and I discussed this as we watched Demian’s last fight. We thought it would benefit them both. I was surprised when Demian came out with his statement to fight Nate but I am still open to him training with us.”

Gracie Said Conor McGregor Would Be Diaz’s Likely Top Pick for Next Opponent

There is a specific fight that Gracie thinks Diaz wants and that’s the trilogy with Conor McGregor. The two fighters are 1-1 against each other and the third fight would likely be a blockbuster pay-per-view.

“I would think the trilogy versus [Conor] McGregor,” he said. “I know that Nate wants tough fights. He is motivated by fighting the best guys.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Champion Seeks Big Challenge: ‘Do What You Gotta Do’