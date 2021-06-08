Nate Diaz Goes off on Francis Ngannou: ‘Your Daddy’

UFC superstar Nate Diaz returns to action against welterweight contender Leon Edwards this weekend at UFC 263, but the 36-year-old American turned his attention toward a UFC champion a few weight classes above him in his latest interview. Diaz had been asked by Yahoo’s Kevin Iole to respond to UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s recent tweet about UFC fighters getting paid less to fight than YouTubers such as Logan Paul. Diaz responded by completely shredding Ngannou and the rest of the UFC roster for just speaking up about the issue now.

“What is he doing wrong? What is Francis Ngannou doing wrong?” Diaz said. “…should have listened to your daddy years ago, motherf******, years ago, all of you…”.

Ngannou asked over the weekend via Twitter, “…What are we doing wrong?” That happened after the UFC champ discovered how much more money Paul was making for his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather than Ngannou makes in the UFC.

You can see that post below.

It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition. WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2021

Well, Diaz responded to Ngannou with some seriously savage words.

“I’ve been doing more right than all the motherf****** for years and years, and they should have been spitting all that ‘I need money’ s*** a long time ago, like I was. I was never no champion, and I was saying f*** you, drop me, let me get some f****** money cracking, and what happened?” Diaz said.

But Diaz didn’t stop there.

“Their stock just raised anyway, and nobody was jumping on it…What are we doing wrong? We should have listened to your daddy years ago, motherf******, years ago, all of you, the whole roster,” Diaz said.

So Diaz blames Ngannaou and the rest of the UFC stars on the roster for not speaking up about the issue more times in the past, and he’s not really all that interested in hearing them do it now.

“That’s you guys own problem that you ain’t getting no bag because of how bad you’ve been slacking…”, Diaz said.

Diaz returns to action against Edwards in a five-round fight at UFC 263 on June 12.

