Logan Paul Compares Himself to UFC Superstar [WATCH]

Social media icon Logan Paul compared himself to UFC superstar Conor McGregor on Thursday ahead of the YouTuber’s upcoming showdown against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on June 6 in Miami.

Back in 2017, Mayweather walked down McGregor inside a boxing ring to score a stoppage victory in the tenth round over the UFC’s biggest star, but the 26-year-old Paul doesn’t believe Mayweather will be able to use the same kind of strategy against him on Sunday night because of the YouTuber’s distinct size advantage.

“Bro, Conor McGregor…big name, small guy,” Paul said while using his hands to persuade the interviewer that Paul was way too big for such a move.

You can watch Paul explain himself below.

Mayweather vs. Paul on June 6 on PPV

Later, Mayweather and Paul participated in an intense staredown ahead of their boxing pay-per-view fight.

This time, Mayweather didn’t wear a hat on his head, and it meant nobody could snatch it off his head like his opponent’s younger brother Jake Paul did last month at the first Mayweather vs. Paul media event.

Paul is 0-1 as a professional boxer, and his only fight so far came against a YouTuber that was also making his pro boxing debut.

Mayweather, 44, retired from boxing 50-0, and he’s considered the best fighter of an entire generation. He’s defeated numerous Hall of Famers including his biggest rival Manny Pacquiao, and now he’s fighting a YouTuber in a boxing exhibition bout.

Still, Mayweather’s recent mitt work shows the former champion to be in decent enough shape right now.

You can see some of his impressive skills hitting the mitts in the video below.

Floyd getting ready for the Logan Paul fight (via @FloydMayweather) pic.twitter.com/IU0RkSFBTn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2021

Paul hasn’t looked quite as impressive in his training videos, but that makes a ton of sense. After all, Paul is still a relative novice in the sport, and Mayweather is one of its best practitioners ever.

You can watch Paul hit the heavy bag below and judge for yourself.

Rate @LoganPaul's bag work ahead of Sunday's boxing exhibition clash with Floyd Mayweather. 🥊 Full video: https://t.co/5yQ20yldMH pic.twitter.com/y3opGGtzlw — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 3, 2021

Both Mayweather and Paul Predict Victories

Mayweather used some of his time with the media on Thursday to send a warning to his next opponent.

“It’s going to be fun. This is what I do. [I have] a lot of experience, and like I said, there is a difference between YouTube boxing and elite boxing and elite fighters, so you guys will see the difference,” Mayweather said.

"There is a difference between YouTube boxing and elite boxing."@FloydMayweather with strong words for @LoganPaul 🔥🔥 Watch Floyd LIVE: https://t.co/Orp1uDt8Pg pic.twitter.com/SLpBysrtmb — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 3, 2021

Put Paul believes size and youth will prevail. The 26-year-old weighed 199.5 pounds in his pro boxing debut. That’s 48 pounds more than Mayweather’s heaviest weight of 151 against Miguel Cotto in 2012.

“Dude, there’s a moment that goes through every fighter’s mind, everyone we spar, everyone Jake’s beat, when we hit them and they realize, ‘Oh, he might not just do YouTube’. I hit hard, and I think you’re going to see Floyd’s eyes light up the fight time I hit him,” Paul said.

Heavy hitter @LoganPaul doesn't think Floyd is ready for his power 💪 #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/UsxYIDS8OF — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 3, 2021

The limit for Sunday’s showdown is 190 pounds. Despite the vast disparity in size and age, Mayweather remains a massive favorite on the betting market.

Mayweather vs. Paul takes place live on Sunday, June 6 via Showtime pay-per-view.

It’s a modified-rules exhibition boxing match, and something explosive should happen in Miami once the two superstars with massive followings climb inside a boxing ring together to throw hands.

