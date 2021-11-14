Star Sends Message to Nate Diaz While Holding Guns: ‘I’m Coming’

MMA superstar Nate Diaz has one fight left on his UFC contract, and a certain rising name wants to be Diaz’s potential final UFC opponent.

No. 10-ranked UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has challenged Diaz several times recently. And on Monday, November 14, 2021, he shared a picture on Twitter of himself holding two guns, writing: “I’m coming 209 @NateDiaz209.”

209 is Stockton, California’s area code, and that’s where Diaz is from. See the tweet and a screenshot of Chimaev’s picture below:

“Borz” got back to action last month after over a year away from the sport. He dominated Li Jingliang during the UFC 267 main card on October 30, 2021, winning by first-round submission. He’s now 4-0 in the UFC and 10-0 as a professional mixed martial artist. Out of his four UFC matches, he’s only been hit by one significant strike.

During the UFC 267 post-fight presser, Chimaev challenged Diaz to a fight to “see who is the real gangster.”

UFC president Dana White is keen on putting the fight together as well. Talking with TMZ earlier this month, the promotion’s president confirmed that he plans to chat with Diaz about the clash with Chimaev, while praising “Borz’s” dominance inside the Octagon thus far.

“We’re going to talk to Nate (Diaz) about it,” White said via MMA Junkie. “One hundred percent (I’m interested in making that fight).

“This guy is like nothing anyone has ever seen. When you think about it, he’s got more UFC wins than he’s been hit inside the Octagon. It’s insane. The other night they filmed his walkout on Instagram Live, and it broke the record. It’s the biggest Instagram Live we’ve ever done.”

