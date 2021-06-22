Nate Diaz Shades UFC Champion Kamaru Usman [LOOK]

MMA superstar Nate Diaz recently chimed in with his thoughts on UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s next move.

UFC president Dana White has reiterated on several occasions that No. 1-ranked welterweight Colby Covington will receive the next title shot against Usman. It will be a rematch stemming from their first bout in December 2019 at UFC 245.

It was one of the most exciting fights in the UFC 170-pound division’s history, with Covington and Usman repeatedly finding success over the other during the five-round affair. However, “The Nigerian Nightmare” reaffirmed that he was the best 170-pounder in the world, finishing Covington by fifth-round TKO.

Since the fight, Usman has gone on to defend his belt three more times, defeating Jorge Masvidal twice, as well as Gilbert Burns. “Chaos” has fought once since UFC 245: a fifth-round TKO victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Sharing a picture of Usman reacting to knocking out Masvidal at UFC 261 in April, Diaz wrote, “Who dis guy fighting next. Someone he already koed.”

Who dis guy fighting next ?

Someone he already koed 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/x3dFqMvVaZ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 22, 2021

Diaz had an opportunity to jump the line for a welterweight title shot by defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 264 earlier this month. Although he rallied at the end of the fifth round and almost finished “Rocky,” Diaz lost the bout by unanimous decision.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jake Paul & UFC World Reacts to Nate Diaz’s Return [LOOK]