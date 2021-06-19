Nate Diaz Warns: ‘Ain’t Gotta Glass Jaw Like Ya’ll’

Fighting superstar Nate Diaz issued a stern warning via social media less than a week after his fight at UFC 263 on June 12, 2021.

Diaz made his Octagon return opposite No. 3-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards during the main card. It was Diaz’s first fight since November 2019.

The fight went all five scheduled rounds and although Diaz left the cage on the wrong end of a unanimous decision, he also left with a moral victory, almost finishing Edwards in the final seconds of the contest.

During the post-fight press conference, Diaz revealed he plans to fight within the next three to four months. And his warning on Friday night was aimed at both the top five of the welterweight and lightweight divisions.

Diaz wrote, “I ain’t gotta glass jaw like y’all. Top 5 lightweights and welterweights you know who you are. Nate Dogg. TheRealChampion.”

I ain't gotta glass jaw like y'all Top 5 lightweights and welterweights

🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫

you know who you are 😎 👑 Nate Dogg 👑

TheRealChampion

