Nate Diaz Says He May Re-Sign for One Fight After UFC 279

UFC star Nate Diaz has revealed the one match that could make him extend his current deal with the promotion after UFC 279.

Diaz will go into the upcoming main event against Khamzat Chimaev looking to complete the last fight on his contract on Saturday, Sep. 10. He is coming off a loss to the reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards in Jun. 2021. Following his first outing with Conor McGregor at UFC 202, it will be the first time Diaz returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, after six years.

Ahead of the highly-awaited matchup, Diaz revealed the one event that could see him extend his contract with the company.

“If something happens in this fight,” Diaz told Brett Okamoto in an interview with ESPN. “I might just have to re-sign to get a rematch. If I don’t whip this motherf**kers a** right now then, come on. Regardless of what happens though, say I leave or do whatever, the best fighters are in the UFC, and have been for a long time, and will be for a long time I’m sure.

“That doesn’t mean the realest sh*t is happening in the UFC but no matter what I do, I’m going to be in the UFC.”

Diaz Claims There’s No Animosity With Dana White

Diaz was involved in a public feud with the promotion and company boss Dana White for the better part of the last year. He rallied for a showdown with Dustin Poirier in order to fight out of his agreement. Poirier indicated his willingness to take to the octagon opposite Diaz but was left frustrated after he could not get booked.

As a 15-year veteran of the UFC, Diaz has had plenty of experience negotiating with the head honcho. While he does see the chance to spoil the celebrations, he claims there is no bad blood between White and him.

“Yeah, I get it,” Diaz said. “If I f**king ruin it, haha, that’s what you get. You’ve been playing with me for too long. I’m on Dana White’s side too, it’s all good. I understand business. It’s all good with me. Me and Dana always got along with everything too. I’m not launching Real Fight Inc. because I’m against anybody. I’m not going anywhere doing anything. I have no plans for what my next move is.”

Diaz Is Launching His Own Fight Promotion Real Fight Inc.

In an unexpected move earlier this month, Diaz announced the launch of his fight promotion, called Real Fight Inc. He explained the motivations behind starting a rival firm to the UFC.

“I feel like I’ve been a promoter of my own self and everything I’ve done has been promoted off of me,” Diaz said. “Yeah, I’ve been promoting my own fights the whole time because nobody else is, the company is not pushing me as hardcore as they push other people.”

He stated his upcoming fight with Chimaev at UFC 279 to be the first event under the new organization.

“Right now, this fight right here that I got coming up is brought to you by Real Fight Inc. because UFC is obviously pushing their fighter on me, not with me but against me. This is the first real fight event that we got right now right here.”