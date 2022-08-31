UFC Boss Dana White Has Strong Reaction to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Reports

According to multiple reports, Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will meet in the boxing ring in October. And Dana White recently shared his take on the match-up.

While speaking with the media Tuesday night, White called the bout a “real fight” for Paul, who holds a boxing record of 5-0 which includes two wins over ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former Bellator and ONE 170-pound champion Ben Askren.

“I don’t give a s***, do you know what I mean?” White said via MMA Junkie. “If he’s really fighting Anderson Silva, and that’s true, it’s about time he’s got a real fight on his hands there. Regardless of how old Anderson is, yeah, that’s a real fight.”

Later, White was asked again about “The Problem Child.” However, the UFC president made it clear that he’s done speaking about the social media superstar.

“Stop asking me about Jake Paul, you guys. I don’t give a s*** what Jake Paul does,” White said via MMA Weekly. “I know you love this s***, and I know it gives you clicks, but come on. Come on.”

“The guy has nothing to do with my business. He has nothing to do with my business. He doesn’t fight for me. He’s not even in the same f****** sport as me. I don’t want to talk about him anymore.”

Neither a date nor venue has been confirmed, however Paul’s promotion company Most Valuable Promotions shared in a tweet on August 27 that his next boxing match will be announced “next week.”

The tweet reads: “Next week we will announce JAKE PAUL’s next opponent. @jakepaul will almost certainly be the underdog. He knows that and he wants that.”

Silva Has Fought in 3 Boxing Matches Since Leaving UFC in 2020

“The Spider” successfully transitioned to boxing after he parted ways with the UFC in 2020. He rattled off two wins in 2021, besting former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision and knocking out ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.

He also competed in an exhibition match against Bruno Machado in May. Although no winner was declared, The Spider impressed and likely would have earned the judges’ nod.

At 47 years old, Silva has a professional boxing record of 3-1.

Paul Recently Indicated He’d Take on a Pro Boxer With a ‘Winning Record’

On August 27, made revealed that he had lined up an opponent for October. “Just got the call,” The Problem Child wrote. “Massive opponent announcement this week. October.”

“My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy (Tommy Fury) and Ramen (Hasim Rahman Jr.) did before they pulled out,” Paul had also tweeted a week prior. “October.”

Paul was originally scheduled to box Fury earlier this month at Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, the Englishman pulled out after saying he was stopped by Homeland Security from leaving London for New York.

He was replaced by Rahman Jr., but the event was later canceled after Paul accused the boxer of not following the weight requirements outlined in their contract.