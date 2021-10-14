UFC’s Nate Diaz Reveals: ‘Must Be Something Wrong’

MMA superstar Nate Diaz is prepared to get back to action in the UFC, however he recently tweet that there may be “something wrong” with his potential next opponent.

Diaz and No. 4-ranked welterweight Vicente Luque have both shown interest in fighting each other, and it appears that it’s inevitable the two will clash inside the Octagon. But according to Diaz, he still hasn’t received a contract to fight “The Silent Assassin,” prompting the UFC veteran to take to Twitter and question why.

“I ain’t got a contract,” Diaz tweeted on Thursday. “It must be something wrong wit luque.”

See Diaz’s tweet below:

I ain’t got a contract

It must be something wrong wit luque — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 14, 2021

Luque Recently Said He’s Waiting for a Contract From the UFC, Says Diaz Fight ‘Makes Sense’

.@VicenteLuqueMMA is waiting for UFC to send a contract for @NateDiaz209. "I might not be that trash talker, but I can fight."@MMAJunkieJohn's interview: https://t.co/gXHa1q3wyG pic.twitter.com/St0cv2wYT3 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) October 8, 2021

Earlier this month, Luque confirmed to MMA Junkie’s John Morgan that he was still waiting to receive a contract from the promotion to battle Diaz.

“When two guys want to fight, you know you got to make them fight,” Luque said. “What else can you do about it? I think that the UFC, they’ve got to figure some things out. I talked to my manager Ali and I let him know that I really want this fight.

“I’ll be ready November, December, whenever they want to make it, I’m going to be ready. And we’re trying to make it happen. I know Nate wants it as well. He’s looking forward to fighting in December. So I think it makes sense whenever he wants to have it, I’m going to be in. I’m going to stay ready and if it makes sense for the UFC, I think it does because it’s a big fight.

“I might not be that trash talker, but I can fight. I can go in there and put on a show. The fans are going to want to watch this fight, whenever I’m matched with somebody they’re going to watch it. And matched with a guy like Diaz, I think that’s even better. So yeah, I think it makes sense.”

