Nate Diaz Suggests Opponent for Conor McGregor: ‘Great Fight’

MMA superstar Nate Diaz recently played matchmaker for his biggest rival, Conor McGregor.

The two fighters, who met at UFC 196 and UFC 202 in 2016, have long been at each other’s throats on social media. As they’re 1-1 against each other, fans have been clamoring for a trilogy bout. But if it’s up to Diaz, McGregor will fight someone else next.

Taking to Twitter on December 3, 2021, Diaz shared a graphic from MMA Fighting with quotes from McGregor and UFC president Dana White.

The UFC president was recently featured on “The Jim Rome Show” and he spoke about “Notorious,” who is is currently rehabbing a leg break that he suffered in July 2021 at UFC 264. “He’s chomping at the bit to get back in there and compete again,” White said via MMA Fighting’s graphic.

Responding via Twitter to the UFC president’s quote, McGregor wrote: “Unfinished business to attend to.”

Well, Diaz thinks McGregor should make his comeback against rapidly rising star Khamzat Chimaev. Diaz, who recently called Chimaev a “rookie” and said he has no interest in fighting the Russian, tweeted:

Let him fight kamrat that be a great fight to make. He needs a easy new guy to fight anyway he can taper back in and see if he can even still fight at all. Great idea Nate. Thanks

See the tweet below:

Let him fight kamrat that be a great fight to make

He needs a easy new guy to fight anyway he can taper back in and see if he can even still fight at all

Great idea Nate 👏

Thanks 💯 pic.twitter.com/WyAj1oVsVu — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 3, 2021

McGregor Responded: ‘No Problem,’ Sparks Back & Forth

Of course, Diaz’s tweet didn’t go without a response from Notorious. “No problem, b****,” McGregor tweeted shortly after Diaz published the tweet.

“Good job do what ur told B****,” Diaz replied. And Notorious then tweeted: “Two sugars.”

Good job do what ur told BITCH — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 4, 2021

Two sugars. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 4, 2021

Diaz then shared a photo of Ido Portal, McGregor’s former movement coach, that reads: “I won’t train with vegans. – Ido Portal.”

“What where’s your friend?” Diaz wrote.

Diaz, who is vegan, defeated Notorious when the Irishman was working with Portal and was focusing a lot of his effort on movement-based training.

Sharing to laughing emojis, McGregor replied: ” he’s at @blackforgeinn having a steak on the stone and a glass of@ProperWhiskey on the rocks. You are more than welcome, I’ll crack open the tub of tofu hahahaa.”

😂😂 he’s at @blackforgeinn having a steak on the stone and a glass of @ProperWhiskey on the rocks. You are more than welcome, I’ll crack open the tub of tofu hahahaa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 4, 2021

Diaz & McGregor Fought Twice, With Diaz Winning By Submission & McGregor Winning Via Majority Decision

It’s been over five years since their second fight ended at UFC 202. They first met at UFC 196 after McGregor’s original opponent, then-lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, pulled out of their fight with an injury.

Diaz stepped in and their bout was contested at welterweight in March 2016. Diaz won the match by second-round rear-naked choke.

They fought again a few months later in August 2016. The contest was held at 170 pounds again and this time, it went all five rounds. In the end, Notorious was declared the winner by majority decision.

Ever since then, a trilogy bout has been on the table. But with Diaz only having one fight left on his UFC contract, there has been chatter in the MMA community about the possibility of fans not seeing the fight any time soon.

