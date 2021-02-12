UFC Superstar Nate Diaz Explodes: ‘You Lil B****’

MMA superstar Nate Diaz came out with a fiery Instagram post Friday afternoon. Diaz has dominated the UFC news cycle this week, giving an exclusive interview to ESPN on Tuesday. It was his first interview in over a year.

Diaz said that he wants to compete in the next few months and is eyeing two opponents, top-ranked UFC lightweights Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira. Diaz hopes to compete against one of the two fighters at welterweight or at a catchweight of 165 pounds.

Oliveira rejected Diaz’s fight challenge, saying he’s focused on obtaining lightweight gold. Poirier on the other hand has shown interest in fighting Diaz. After his win against Conor McGregor last month at UFC 257, Poirier said a fight with Diaz is on his radar.

Poirier and Diaz were scheduled to fight in 2018, however The Diamond pulled out of the contest with a lingering hip injury.

After Diaz’s interview was released by ESPN earlier this week, “The Diamond” took to Twitter, writing, “A fight closer to my natural weight sounds like a great idea.”

Diaz Took Aim at Poirier on Instagram, Shared 3 Photos

On Friday, Diaz came out with a scathing post, aimed at Poirier, who declared himself the “uncrowned king” after defeating McGregor. Although Poirier has shown interest in fighting Diaz, there has also been talks of the UFC setting up a trilogy match between him and McGregor.

Diaz wrote, “Don’t forget who started this G s***. The real uncrowned King. No rematches ever given. Dustin you do what your told by your daddy’s u lil b***.”

Diaz shared three photos. The first one is a picture of himself choking out McGregor at UFC 196. The next is a screenshot of a news article about Poirier and Diaz.

The screenshot shows two bullet points, with one reading that Poirier admitted to “jumping the gun” on criticizing Diaz for failing a drug test. The United States Anti-Doping Agency flagged Diaz for a potential infraction ahead of his UFC 244 bout against Jorge Masvidal but was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

The last photo Diaz shared is a screenshot of a video from when Diaz got into it with lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

See Diaz’s post below:

Diaz Wants to Fight Multiple Times This Year

Diaz hasn’t competed since he fought for the “Baddest Motherf*****” belt in November 2019 at UFC 244 against Jorge Masvidal. The match was an exciting affair, but it ended abruptly in between the third and fourth rounds by the ringside doctor. Diaz had sustained a massive cut over his eye, and although he wanted to continue, it was deemed that the cut was impairing Diaz’s vision too much.

During his conversation with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani earlier this week, Diaz said he hopes to fight multiple times in 2021. And he plans on getting back inside the UFC’s Octagon within the coming months.

