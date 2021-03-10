Opportunity Knocks: ‘This Is the Biggest Fight of My Life’

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad’s unique approach to life in the UFC has paid off in a big way for him this week. The 32-year-old American said he’s constantly kept his eye on the divisional landscape so that he could keep himself ready to fight just in case he was offered a last-minute opportunity.

“Even in my last fight, I fought on the same card as Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, and I was like ‘Yo we have to train for five rounds’. In this COVID era, you never know what’s going to happen. Fights are falling off the day before and the day of, so that’s when they need guys to step up,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad’s approach has paid off.

Muhammad is stepping in for rising star Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC Vegas 16 on March 13. Muhammad faces No. 3-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards.

“This is the biggest fight of my life…”, Muhammad said.

Muhammad Eager To Prove Status Among Top Contenders

Muhammad is stepping through that newly opened door and the stakes are huge.

“I wanna be one of those guys who steps up when that opportunity knocks,” Muhammad explained.

Muhammad is riding a four-fight win streak, and a victory over Edwards would vault the No. 13-ranked star toward the top of the division.

“This is the biggest fight of my life. I just can’t wait to prove that I belong in the top three with those guys that are calling for the title shots,” Muhammad said.

The UFC welterweight division is currently ruled by the UFC’s 170-pound champ, Usman. The cream of the divisional crop also includes the likes of former interim champ Colby Covington, recent title challenger Burns, Edwards and “BMF” champ Jorge Masvidal. Rounding out the group is popular American contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

So Muhammad said he’s eager to eject Edwards from that stalwart list of fighters so that he can add his own name to the list. He also hopes to add a different kind of spirit to that group.

“The guys that are higher, they’re not fighting. They’re sitting on the sidelines. People are forgetting about them,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad’s Future Plans Include Seizing Welterweight Throne

So Muhammad’s plan is to beat Edwards this weekend, then either fighter for the title or fight for No. 1 status among the contenders.

“The only person I’m looking at right now is Leon Edwards,” Muhammad said.

Still, while he lavished praise on just about all the other welterweight fighters he was asked about, he couldn’t muster up any positive vibes about Covington.

“He’s a clown,” Muhammad said.

Rise of Belal MuhammadUFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has won eight of his last nine fights since the start of 2017, including a win over Dhiego Lima less than a month ago at UFC 258. Muhammad will face his toughest test to date when he steps into the Octagon to face Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC… 2021-03-09T17:48:45Z

Even for Chimaev. Where it would have been incredibly easy for Muhammad to kick the rising superstar while he’s down, or even join in the questioning over Chimaev’s boogeyman status in the UFC now that he’s threatened to retire, Muhammad stayed positive.

“This sport is all about momentum…He was one of those guys who came out like a bullet: three bigs wins and three big finishes. That’s what the sport is about: Riding the wave. That’s what he did,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad said he hopes to see more of Chimaev in the Octagon again soon, but that he’ll be busy making his own momentum this weekend by beating Edwards.

“After that, I should be right up there with these guys. I should either be next [for Usman] or fighting for the No. 1 contender spot,” Muhammad said.

