UFC Star Backed To Overpower Colby Covington in ‘Really Good Fight’

UFC star Darren Till gave his take on a potential clash between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev.

Rising prospect Chimaev is coming off an impressive win over Kevin Holland in September at UFC 279. He handily dispatched Holland in the first round with a d’arce choke submission without absorbing a single significant strike, a feat he achieved for the fourth time in his career.

He got linked to face Covington, a former interim welterweight champion, in a potential top contender bout. UFC president Dana White expressed interest in the idea. He even suggested it serve as the co-main event in the promotion’s return to England, which will likely be headlined by the title rematch between reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former titleholder Kamaru Usman.

During the UFC 282 pre-fight press conference, Chimaev ally Till shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated showdown between Covington and Chimaev.

“I think that’s a very good fight,” Till said. “I do, because people don’t see a lot of Colby, like, in the news and media. But, I know he’s a guy who, in secret, trains really f*****g hard, and I know he’s really, like, disciplined. I think, if them two [were] to fight, I think Khamzat would overpower him.

“I believe his striking is better. And, when it comes to the wrestling, I think he’d be the powerful one.” (transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Till Says It’ll Be a ‘Really Good Fight’

Covington has been out of action since his last outing against a best friend turned enemy Jorge Masvidal in March at UFC 272. He dominated Masvidal throughout the five rounds with his grappling abilities and earned a clean sweep on the judges’ scorecards in a lopsided decision win.

According to Till, the cardiovascular strength and trash talk of Covington would challenge ‘Borz.’

“But obviously, it’d be over five rounds. He’s have to be fully prepared. So yeah, [with regards to] the thrash talk – his English is getting phenomenally better, obviously. Me and him speak on the daily. So, he’s got that Scouse twang, doesn’t he? It’d be a good fight [between him and Covington], it would be a really good fight.”

Chimaev Wanted a Middleweight Title Shot Before Covington

Last month, Chimaev claimed that the promotion was looking to match him up with the newly crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira before lining him up against Covington for potentially UFC 286, which recently got announced for Mar. 18 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

“They want [me to fight] in March,” he told ESPN. “I said to [UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby] and Dana, I’m ready for Pereira in Brazil as well,” Chimaev said. “Directly after that, March. If Colby wants to fight, I’ll take my [middleweight] title and go back to [welterweight].”

Talks of the potential matchup between Pereira and Chimaev fizzled out after ‘Poatan’ responded to Chimaev’s claims, alleging the Chechen-born Swede declined a fight at 205 pounds.

While it is not declared yet, the trilogy bout between Edwards and Usman is expected to be the main event.