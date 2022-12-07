Dana White Applauds Paddy Pimblett for Trashing Notable UFC Foe

UFC president Dana White and lightweight fighter Paddy Pimblett trashed Ariel Helwani for his criticism of the promotion.

Fan favorite Pimblett is set to mark his return to action against Jared Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282 this Saturday, Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He will look to extend his three-fight winning run under the banner against what could likely be his toughest challenge yet. The 27-year-old Scouser is currently undefeated under the UFC banner and has finished all three of his opponents within the first two rounds.

Ahead of the final UFC pay-per-view of the year, Pimblett hosted head honcho White on his podcast show, “Chattin Pony.” The pair were discussing the issue of fighter pay when the conversation quickly turned to renowned mixed martial arts journalist Helwani.

“When idiots talk about fighter pay, you get paid what you’re worth. I hate all these journalists, especially the ones earning off of us,” said Pimblett. “Ariel Helwani in particular, he loves earning money off fighters. Every decent job he’s had, he’s been sacked from and now he’s just a biased content creator. He hates on you, hates on the UFC, and even hates on me now.”

‘The Baddy’ called on Helwani to start paying fighters for interviews while labeling him a ‘rodent.’

“It proper annoys me because he uses fighters for clicks, to make money, and then tries to have the audacity to talk about the UFC and yourself, saying that they don’t pay the fighters enough. Get your dough out, Ariel. Start paying people for these interviews when you make thousands and thousands and thousands of pounds on. I know that now because I make money off YouTube so I know how much he earns off YouTube, all of the interviews he does. He’s like, ‘you’re doing it for exposure.’ No, you’re not. You’re doing it to put money in your pocket, Ariel. You little rodent.”

White applauded Pimblett for his take on Helwani and chimed in with his thoughts.

“He’s a massive sack of f**king sh*t is what he is. He’s the biggest piece of sh*t of all time and I couldn’t have said it better.”

Pimblett Opened Up About the Origins of His Dispute With Helwani

Helwani hosted Pimblett on his popular show, “The MMA Hour” as he was making his way through the UFC ranks. Pimblett detailed how things turned sour between the two.

Pimblett: “When I was in New York for the MSG card last year, he wanted me to do an interview with him. I had a paid interview that day and he wanted me to let go of that paid interview to do an interview with him for BT Sports, what he’s getting paid for.

“He said, ‘oh no, that’s me journalistic integrity.’ You’re not a journalist no more. You’re a content creator, Ariel, you’re not a journalist. Stop lying. You’re very biased in what you do and what you say.

“He went on his MMA Hour and talked about me and my manager. Then, I ended up messaging him, ‘you’re a cheeky cu*t, you.’ He didn’t like it but I was just being honest. He was talking about me saying that, ‘I can’t believe fighters and managers have got the audacity to ask me for money. Why wouldn’t we? You’re a content creator.”

White Called Helwani the ‘Slimies Motherf**ker’

Not one to mince his words, White further ripped Helwani and expressed joy at being more distant from his content.

“Who the f**k are you (Ariel)? This dude’s ego is so massive. You know what the great thing is about him, he’s completely f**king disappeared,” said White. “Since ESPN let him go I don’t even see or nothing even pops up. I hear nothing about him, see nothing about him. I literally don’t even know that guy exists unless somebody brings him up to me. Yeah, it’s a beautiful thing and you’re exactly right. He’s a piece of f**king s**t.”

Pimblett added on the boss’ take by taking more shots at the journalist who won the MMA Journalist of the Year award by World MMA Awards every year since 2010.

“Yeah, he is. He’s a maggot,” Pimblett said. “The worst thing about him, god it pisses me off, in all of his interviews he goes, ‘I haven’t got a horse in this race.’ Yeah, you have. It’s called putting money in your pocket. You’re the horse in the race. He acts like he’s fighters’ friend. When I messaged him about that time, he was like ‘Paddy the other week when your Instagram got disabled, I was the one sharing it for ya.’

“Like yeah, to suck me as* so the next time you ask for an interview, I do it for you. It pisses me off that he pretends to be people’s friends when he’s not. He’s a lizard, a little piece of sh*t.”

White snuck in a final comment before moving on to another topic.

“He’s one of the slimiest, scummiest motherf**kers that you’ll ever come across. He’s a slimy, scummy little motherf**ker. He really is.

“This is the best podcast I’ve ever been on.”