Paddy Pimblett Fires Back at Former UFC Champ After Recent Comments

Rising lightweight MMA star Paddy Pimblett took notice of former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw’s recent comments, and he hit back with his own.

Dillashaw recently appeared on “The Schaub Show” with ex-UFC heavyweight combatant Brendan Schaub, and he ripped Pimblett’s choice to balloon up in weight after every bout. For example, two weeks after “The Baddy’s” win on March 19 at UFC London, he had gained nearly 40 pounds due to poor eating.

The former 135-pound king said Pimblett’s lack of discipline would result in him never becoming a UFC champion.

“He’s loving diabetes,” Dillashaw said via Daily Mail. “That’s like a recipe for just destroying your body. I guess there’s one thing if I’m looking at it.

“They can promote him the right way and he might have what it takes to get into the higher echelons of the UFC, but if you keep that same work ethic he has now, then he’ll never be UFC champion. You can’t have that downtime like that, you can’t get that fat and out of shape. It just proves the dedication you need to do what you do.”

“I’m not trying to clown on him but that’s something he’s going to have to figure out with age, right?” Dillashaw continued. “He’s young and this is a full-time job. This isn’t a job where you want to be a fighter. You have to be a fighter.”

Pimblett Ripped Dillashaw for His Failed Drug Test, Selling ‘Fat Tyler’ T-Shirts

Pimblett became aware of Dillashaw’s comments, and he fired back. He ripped Dillashaw for testing positive for erythropoietin (EPO), a performance-enhancing drug. He was suspended for two years and lost his bantamweight title in 2019.

The Baddy also pointed out that Dillashaw sells a “Fat Tyler” t-shirt. It’s a shirt that featured a cartoon image of Dillashaw’s bloated face, and Pimblett told Dillashaw not to forget his past.

Pimblett wrote: “Is this fella messin @TJDillashaw used to sell tee shirts with his fat face on it saying ‘fat Tyler’ on when he came out of camp, don’t forget ur own past u sausage. Cheating little juice head wud never have won a belt without them steroids u f****** mushroom.”

Is this fella messin @TJDillashaw used to sell tee shirts with his fat face on it saying “fat Tyler” on when he came out of camp🤣🤣🤣🤣 don’t forget ur own past u sausage😉 Cheating little juice head wud never have won a belt without them steroids u fucking mushroom 🤗👍🏻🤣 https://t.co/64YL2yOG82 — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) June 1, 2022

See a screenshot of Dillashaw’s t-shirt below:

Dillashaw Said the ‘Fat Tyler’ T-Shirt Was a Joke

Not to be outdone, Dillashaw responded to Pimblett via social media. He wrote that the “Fat Tyler” t-shirt “was a joke” and that Pimblett “getting diabetes” isn’t.

“Wasn’t even trying to be mean,” Dillashaw responded via MMA Junkie. “@theufcbaddy getting all sensitive, must be a tasty subject. Drop the donuts and take the advice. The only difference of fat Tyler is that it was a joke lol. What’s not a joke is you getting diabetes. Let’s see how you look after 11 years in the UFC, good luck lasting that long.”

Dillashaw is in the gym and preparing himself for a potential clash with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling later this year. And on Pimblett’s end, he’s scheduled to fight Jordan Leavitt on July 23 at the next UFC London event.