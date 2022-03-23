Paddy Pimblett Makes Startling Admission on UFC Pay

Paddy Pimblett put on a show at UFC London over the weekend but “The Baddy” didn’t exactly rake it in following his second win in the promotion.

Despite being one of — if not the — largest draws on the card, Pimblett was paid just $12,000 to show and another $12,000 for the win. He also picked up a cool $50,000 bonus for Performance of the Night, which was given to every fighter who finished their opponent inside the distance.

“People love just to talk about how much you make, don’t they? It’s what they do. Yup, $12k and $12k,” Pimblett confirmed on Barstool Sports’ The Dave Portnoy Show. “Yeah, and then the bonus.”

Pimblett was not complaining. He understands it’s just his second fight and will make much more on his next deal as long as he keeps winning.

“It goes up after every fight but you are in a contract,” Pimblett said. “Whenever they want to offer me a new one they will offer me a new one. I know what I signed in for.”

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Pimblett made $107,000 over the weekend, which he scoffed at on Twitter.

“I wish I was gettin paid that are yous for f–king real?!” he tweeted.

Pimblett Has to Pay Dues Before Cashing In





Play



Paddy The Baddy & Molly Meatball On Their Huge UFC Wins — DPS #74 We’re joined by a mishmash of Barstool employees including Caleb on his Hasbulla interview, Smitty hopping on the mic at the new Philly bar, and Rico and Marty versus Ohio’s Tate. Paddy The Baddy and Molly Meatball join to talk about a potential deal to unite Molly with Paddy at Barstool, their pay from the… 2022-03-23T00:00:05Z

Pimblett was appearing on the show with fellow viral sensation Molly “Meatball” McCann, who won her fight with a spectacular third-round knockout. It was McCann’s eighth fight in the UFC, so she pocketed a total of $136,000 for the event to Pimblett’s $78,000 (other bonuses included).

“That was my eighth fight. Paddy will probably get paid more than me in his next deal,” McCann said. “You have to pay your dues, but I’ll tell you one thing Dave, Dana will be getting the money out for our boy Patrick now.”

Pimblett has demonstrated major star power and has the potential to headline a card in the near future if he keeps up his current pace. He already has other fighters seeking him out for a fight, including undefeated fighters Ilia Topuria and Ottman Azaitar.

Pimblett Has Rejected Comparisons to Conor McGregor

The way Pimblett handles himself both in and out of the octagon has drawn comparisons to McGregor. That’s something he has appreciated but rejected over the course of his short UFC career so far.

“It’s a flattering compliment because of what the man has done for the sport,” Pimblett said during an interview with Sky Sports. “He is the biggest star the sport’s ever seen, but I know I am going to be bigger than him because I’m going to bring so many more eyes to this sport.

“I’m not head shaved, loads of tattoos, I’m just me. I’m not trying to be something I’m not and I think kids like that as well as older people. I am built for this. I was put on this Earth to fight and entertain people.”

Pimblett is off to a roaring start but only time will tell if his prediction comes true.