UFC Star Points to Dana White Being on ‘Secret Juice’ After Shirtless Reveal

Former UFC middleweight title contender Paulo Costa recently shared a meme pointing to Dana White drinking “secret juice” after the promotion’s president revealed his shredded physique.

White set the MMA community ablaze on October 2 when he shared a photo of himself shirtless. According to White, he changed his lifestyle and lost 30 pounds this year after he received a diagnosis from 10X Health System’s Gary Brecka stating that he only had “10.4 years left to live.”

White told “The Action Junkeez Podcast” that he followed Brecka’s advice after the diagnosis, which included switching to a low-carb diet. And after 10 weeks, White said he felt “35 again.”

Well, Costa, who has become a major online personality in the MMA community, created the secret juice meme. “Borrachinha” frequently does interviews with a bottle of the drink by his side, playing with the idea that some fight fans believe his physique isn’t natural.

So, Costa shared the meme of the UFC president via Twitter. It consisted of two side-by-side photos, one with White whispering in the Brazilian’s ear: “Hey buddy, I’m gonna need some of that secret juice,” and the other of White’s viral photo with a kicker: he has a secret juice tattoo and is holding a bottle that says secret juice.

See the meme below via the embedded tweet:

Costa Said He Actually Drinks the Secret Juice, Won’t Reveal the Ingredients

In a recent interview on “The MMA Hour,” Costa was asked by Ariel Helwani about his patented drink. And although the 31-year-old fighter wouldn’t reveal the ingredients of his secret juice, he confirmed that he does in fact drink it.

“Secret juice, the people think it’s just a joke but no, I really drink this and this help me a lot,” Costa said, holding up a labeled bottle (h/t MMA Mania). “I put a mix of ingredients here that helps me. If I tell you the whole thing I have here it will no longer be secret, understand? It will be ‘revealed juice.’ The people start to call me Chad. I think Chad is a nice guy.”

In August, Borrachinha snapped a two-fight skid at UFC 278 when he earned a unanimous decision win over former UFC and Strikeforce 185-pound champion Luke Rockhold.

Prior to that, Costa dropped a unanimous decision to Marvin Vettori in October 2021. And in September 2020, he suffered his first career loss when he was dismantled by current middleweight king Israel Adesanya via second-round TKO at UFC 253.

The 31-year-old combatant has a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-2, boasting 11 wins via KO/TKO. He holds wins over the likes of Rockhold, Yoel Romero, former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks and Uriah Hall.

Costa Wants to Fight Khamzat Chimaev Next

In September ahead of UFC 279, Costa and surging star Khamzat Chimaev got into a heated verbal altercation. And since then, Costa has been calling for a fight with “Borz.” And when MMA Junkie caught up with Costa last week, the Brazilian reiterated his desire to fight the 12-0 Chimaev.

“I wish that fight,” Costa said. “But I think he will not fight me. He’s ducking. He’s avoiding me, he’s scared as f***. He’s calling out Colby Covington right now. I have his hat.”

If a fight with Chimaev doesn’t come to fruition, Costa then wants to take on former 185-pound champ Robert Whittaker.

“Maybe Whittaker,” Costs continued. “January. Doctors say January should be good. This would be amazing I think.”