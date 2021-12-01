PFL CEO Peter Murray Confirms Interest in Kevin Lee: ‘Conversations Are Happening’

Former UFC interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee was released by the promotion this week and the Professional Fighters League is ready to accept “The Motown Phenom” with open arms.

The news of Lee’s departure from the UFC was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Heavy spoke with the PFL’s CEO, Peter Murray, on December 1, 2021, a day after news broke. Murray confirmed his interest in signing Lee and said that “conversations are happening.”

“We’re excited about Kevin Lee,” Murray said. “Those conversations are happening in real-time.”

“We think the PFL would be a fantastic next chapter for him,” the PFL CEO continued.

Lee last competed in August 2021 against Daniel Rodriguez at welterweight. It was The Motown Phenom’s first bout in 17 months, and his first trip up to 170 pounds since May 2019. He lost a unanimous decision to Rodriguez, his fourth defeat in five fights. He has a professional MMA record of 18-7, holding notable victories over the likes of Edson Barboza and Gregor Gillespie.

