Dustin Poirier Claps Back at Conor McGregor

Top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier isn’t concerned about Conor McGregor’s plans for their upcoming third fight on July 10. The 32-year-old American believes he’ll beat the Irishman again at UFC 264, and he’s seemingly not interested in McGregor’s many excuses about what led to his demise back in January at UFC 257. Poirier clapped back at McGregor Tuesday via social media over the suggestion that McGregor’s reinvigorated training approach would somehow lead him to a victory over Poirier in the next fight.

McGregor posted, “Double skills work. I also didn’t take rest days unless I absolutely had to. Not one. Not even a Sunday. I will take this approach again for my comeback fight. I didn’t become [UFC ‘champ champ’] with this method but I did become [UFC featherweight champ]. Also the [Cage Warriors] champ champ.”

Poirier responded, “I never slack, I’ll meet you in the middle of the octagon July 10th.”

I never slack, I'll meet you in the middle of the octagon July 10th. https://t.co/cI9VqdtNhW — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 6, 2021

UFC 264 on July 10

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 appears to be on the way for July 10.

The fight has not been officially announced by the UFC, but news of the upcoming third contest between Poirier and McGregor has widely been reported by the likes of ESPN. Moreover, both Poirier and McGregor have confirmed they’ve signed their contracts.

UFC president Dana White previously revealed to the media per MMA Junkie that UFC 264 would likely take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, so most pundits expect it to take place there.

McGregor defeated Poirier in a 2014 featherweight bout by first-round knockout, but Poirier returned the favor via the same method in the second round of a lightweight bout in January 2021 at UFC 257.

Poirier’s Choice Reveals Firm Belief in Victory

Poirier’s choice is telling. He confirmed over the weekend he chose to fight McGregor again in an immediate rematch instead of taking a shot at the vacant title, and his response to a fan’s suggestion that Poirier was somehow lucky to beat McGregor at UFC 257 reveals his way of thinking.

He posted, “luck does exist but it finds you working.”

Lol luck does exist but it finds you working. https://t.co/nt3yW610mJ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 6, 2021

So Poirier is facing McGregor again, and the American seems to expect the same kind of result this time around.

That would give Poirier the overall win in the rivalry, supply him with more money than he’s ever made for a single prizefight, and put him in prime position for the title shot right after that.

McGregor Expects UFC Gold Again Soon

Meanwhile, McGregor has also been sharing via his various social media channels why he believes he’ll be the winner in the third fight.

Recently, McGregor posted he would “adjust and absolutely f****** destroy” Poirier in the rubbermatch.

The fight is booked!

July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about.

Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy! #BilliStrut pic.twitter.com/bdFlGyN3i1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2021

In fact, McGregor doesn’t plan on stopping there. The 33-year-old former UFC “champ champ” suggested two weeks ago via Instagram that he would be wearing UFC gold around his waist again soon.

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 won’t feature any belt on the line, but the winner of the fight is sure to become the first title challenger for the winner of the upcoming main event battle at UFC 262 on May 15 between 155-pounders Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

The winner of UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler will become the UFC’s new lightweight champion and is likely to face the winner of UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 as his first title defense.

Judging by McGregor’s recent posts on social media, he believes he’ll be the one to get the first crack at the new 155-pound champion.

But Poirier doesn’t agree, and now the two will meet inside the Octagon on July 10 to settle the matter.

