Conor McGregor Reveals: ‘Fight Is Booked!’ [LOOK]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor confirmed his next move over the weekend, and it’s a massive rematch. The 33-year-old Irishman is booked for a third fight against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier. According to McGregor, UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is on the way for July 10, and McGregor expects to make the important enough adjustments in the fight this time around to “absolutely f****** destroy” Poirier.

McGregor confirmed the news via social media. He posted, “The fight is booked!

July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about. Adjust and absolutely f****** destroy! #BilliStrut”.

The day prior, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported via social media that Poirier had just signed his agreement and that McGregor’s signature was likely on the way. Helwani posted, “Dustin Poirier has officially signed his contract to fight Conor McGregor on July 10, sources say. McGregor, as we know, was already in.”

The journalist followed that post up with a story for ESPN, and it was separately confirmed by multiple news outlets after that.

Poirier Responds To McGregor’s Confirmation: ‘Let’s Go!’

McGregor defeated Poirier by first-round knockout in 2014 in a featherweight contest, but Poirier defeated McGregor by second-round knockout in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 in January 2021.

Now the two stars are headed into the trilogy capper with their massive rivalry on the line as well as the presumed first crack at the newly crowned lightweight champion that’s being determined at UFC 262 when Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler meet on May 14.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler will crown the new champ at 155 now that longtime divisional ace Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired, but some people already consider Poirier the uncrowned king of the lightweight division.

Poirier also posted about his third fight vs. McGregor being book. The 32-year-old American tweeted, “Let’s go!”.

Later, Poirier posted more of his thoughts. He posted, “July 10th, 25 minutes locked in…”.

July 10th, 25 minutes locked in 🎯 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 3, 2021

Both of those posts were much less hostile than Poirier’s rash of tweets the day prior, and some of those posts have still not been explained, but it seems the popular lightweight contender is amped for his third fight against McGregor.

“The Diamond” is ranked No. 1 in the 155-pound division per the UFC, and he surely deserves the next crack at UFC gold, but Poirier gets to finish his McGregor trilogy first before moving on to those other matters.

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is scheduled for July 10.

UFC president Dana White previously revealed per MMA Junkie the fight would probably take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, but none of those details have yet to be formally released by the company.

Whatever the venue, it’s sure to be one of the hottest tickets and best-selling UFC pay-per-view events of the year.

