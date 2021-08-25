Rival Analyzes Conor McGregor: He’s ‘Probably Losing His Mind’ [LOOK]

Dustin Poirier responded to his latest war of words with wounded rival Conor McGregor by saying he thinks the former UFC champion keeps coming at him on Twitter because he’s “probably losing his mind” while recovering from the gruesome leg injury he suffered in their last fight. Poirier was asked about his recent Twitter exchange with McGregor during an interview with Laura Sanko on ESPN+ on August 24, 2021.

Poirier told Sanko about McGregor’s constant prodding on Twitter, “It doesn’t really bother me, I don’t really care. The guy is probably losing his mind. He can’t really train. He’s got a hurt leg he’s trying to rehab. Rent free. I’m just living rent free.”

McGregor broke his leg during his loss to Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. Poirier recorded his second win in a row over Poirier with the doctor’s stoppage. He knocked out McGregor at UFC 257 in January 2021. McGregor holds a knockout win over Poirier from 2014. McGregor told TMZ Sports on August 20 he is three weeks ahead of schedule in his injury rehabilitation.

“Five weeks, five days since the surgery and they told me I wouldn’t be able to cycle until eight weeks,” McGregor told TMZ. “And, he just told me just here today that I can cycle again!” Asked by TMZ Sports about his return to the Octagon, McGregor said, “we’ll see what happens.”

Dustin Poirier: I’m living rent free in Conor McGregor’s head 🍿 👀 | #Shorts Dustin Poirier: I’m living rent free in Conor McGregor’s head 🍿 👀 | #Shorts In this excerpt from a Fan Q&A with Dustin Poirier, “The Diamond” recaps his latest Twitter exchange with rival Conor McGregor. #UFC #MMA ✔ For more UFC, sign up for ESPN+ espnplus.com/ufc/youtube ✔ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔ Subscribe to… 2021-08-25T04:09:45Z

During their latest Twitter exchange, McGregor tweeted to Poirier on August 22, 2021, “Ye pal live on that one way back, I will too. I bounced your head off the canvas like a basketball. Your wife bro. The dm’s. Elbows into your dome. The soft part of the skull that doesn’t harden ever. From when you’re a baby. Drilled into your skull at 100mph. U slept on my belly.”

Poirier responded simply, “1-3.” McGregor responded with a reference to the money he makes, tweeting at Poirier, “Three commas kid.” Poirier shot back, “Congrats,” with McGregor temporarily ending the exchange with an Irish cheer, “Sláinte kid.”

Poirier then retweeted a comment from a fan, who tweeted, “At least you guys can relate on getting choked out by Khabib.” Both he and McGregor have losses on their records to Nurmagamedov.

Poirier Also Talked About the Possibility of Fighting Nate Diaz & Going Up to Welterweight

The Diamond would welcome a welterweight challenge 💎 Stream the full Q&A on @ESPNPlus ▶️ https://t.co/tZiYJ4aOHx pic.twitter.com/QrvuBLNmRs — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 25, 2021

During the Q&A session on ESPN+ with Sanko, Poirier asked questions from the fans, including a few about what the future will hold for “The Diamond.” Poirier said “of course” he would be open to fighting at the 170-pound welterweight division and trying to challenge for the title there, adding, “there’s some fun fights there.” Poirier appears to be first in line to challenge Charles Oliviera for the Lightweight Championship, but no date has been set for that bout.

He was also asked about a potential fight with Nate Diaz, and said, “I’ve wanted to fight Nate for a long time. Maybe that’s one of the fights I move up to 170 for. I think we will end up fighting at some point. … Of course I want to be the world champion, and I am a provider, so money does help me make decisions, but as a fan of the sport, I’ve been watching Nate for so long, he has a fun style. And I want to be involved in fights fans are excited about. I think that would be one of them. I think our styles, it would be a very violent fight. But we’ll have to see. I have to get on the phone with the UFC and figure this thing out.”

Poirier added, “I still haven’t signed a contract, so it’s not like I know for sure that I’m fighting for the belt next. I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself.”

Diaz hinted at a possible fight with Poirier in an August 11, 2021, tweet, writing, “Let’s fight don’t be scared this time tho.”

When asked by a fan how much longer he wants to keep fighting, Poirier responded, “I don’t want to put a year or a certain amount of fights on it. Because I still feel pretty good. I’ve said it over and over again I have a lot of tread left on the tires. I just want to be smart about the fights moving forward. I want them to be big fights I want the fans to be excited about. I think I’ve put myself in that position with the years of work that I’ve put in. I have 9 amateur fights and 30-something pro fights, I still feel good. I’m 32 years old. We’ll see what happens. But I’ve got a few left for sure.”

