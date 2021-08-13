Conor McGregor Reacts to Nate Diaz & Dustin Poirier’s Beef

The Twitter feud between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier continued on Thursday and former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ Conor McGregor had something to say.

It appears that from the sidelines, McGregor has been watching his former opponents engage in a war of words

Diaz and Poirier have a history dating back to 2018 when they were scheduled to fight eachother at UFC 230. However, “The Diamond” pulled out of the match and the fight was canceled.

Since then, both fighters have gone their seperate ways. Diaz has fought three times since then, defeating former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis before dropping the “BMF” title match to Jorge Masvidal in 2019. Most recently, Diaz fought Leon Edwards in June 2021 and lost a unanimous decision.

On the other end, Poirier has fought five times. In this recent span, The Diamond earned the interim lightweight championship in 2019 by defeating then-featherweight king Max Holloway by unanimous decision. In his next fight, Poirier would fail to unify the 155-pound belt, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission.

Poirier has won his last three fights in a row, toppling Dan Hooker by unanimous decision in 2020 and finishing McGregor back to back in 2021. Poirier is the No. 1-ranked lightweight contender and is the presumed next contender for Charles Oliveira’s strap.

But that hasn’t stopped Poirier from poking at Diaz online and seemingly challenging him to a fight.

Diaz Erupts at Poirier, Engage in a Back and Forth

On Wednesday, August 13, Poirier took to Twitter and wrote: “Nathan?”

A few hours later, Diaz responded to The Diamond’s tweet. “Let’s fight don’t be scared this time tho,” Diaz wrote, insinuating that Poirier pulled out of their 2018 fight because he was “scared.”

Let’s fight don’t be scared this time tho — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 11, 2021

The next day, Diaz declared victory over Poirier. “I knew you was a p**** b**** that’s 2-0,” Diaz wrote.

I knew you was a pussy bitch that’s 2-0 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 12, 2021

Poirier would then respond to Diaz, writing: “They’re lying and you’re getting played.”

They're lying and you're getting played — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 12, 2021

Then in response to Poirier, Diaz tweeted: “Boss the f*** up quit being a lil b**** I do what I want. You do what your told.”

Then, enter “Notorious.”

McGregor Tells Diaz That He’s ‘Entertained’ By His Reaction to Poirier

McGregor reacted to Diaz’s last tweet on Thursday night. Writing to his two-time opponent, Notorious said: “Hahahahah continue going, I am entertained.”

Hahahahah continue going, I am entertained. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 13, 2021

At the time of this writing, Diaz hasn’t replied to McGregor.

As mentioned earlier, McGregor has history with both men. Notorious fought Diaz twice in 2016, losing their first fight by second-round submission and winning their second contest by majority decision.

McGregor fought Poirier back in 2014 when they both competed in the UFC’s featherweight division. Notorious took out The Diamond by first-round TKO.

The two met again over six years later, fighting twice in 2021 at lightweight. Poirier defeated McGregor by second-round KO and first-round TKO, respectively.

