Both Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul are undefeated in their sports, but so is the Internet when it comes to reacting to viral videos of celebrity superstars acting crazy. All those things remained true on Thursday after YouTuber Paul snatched the hat off the head of one of the most popular boxing champions in history and lived to tell the tale.

If you missed that wild scene, you can see one of the videos below.

VideoVideo related to conor mcgregor and more react to jake paul’s brawl [look] 2021-05-06T20:02:16-04:00

Heavy compiled the best of the reactions to the Mayweather vs. Jake Paul brawl below for you to enjoy.

McGregor Isn’t Impressed, But Jake Paul’s Fans Are

One user noted that Paul’s actions seem to have gotten under the skin of Mayweather way more than Conor McGregor was able to do before Mayweather fought the UFC star inside a boxing ring back in 2017.

That user posted, “Jake Paul got under Floyd’s skin worse than Conor ever could. I think it’s time to admit; Jake isn’t trying to be like Conor McGregor – he is the new Conor McGregor.”

For his part, Jake Paul seems to agree with the analysis, and he probably also liked the photoshopped image of his face on McGregor’s body in a photo captured after the UFC fighter became UFC “champ champ” in 2016.

But McGregor doesn’t seem to have the same amount of ardor about the success Paul is having in combat sports right now. The Irish superstar posted his thoughts and feelings about Mayweather doing business with the Paul brothers over taking fights against legit prizefighters.

“It’s embarrassing!” McGregor said.

You can read the longer message on Instagram below. Leonard Ellerbe is the CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

“Hey @leonardellerbe, what the f*** is Floyd at? The kid curled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy. The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him. It’s embarrassing! Pro to pro it’s embarrassing. He will not scratch 10m for this fight and he knows it. It was cancelled once already. The world is watching this on Twitter. He’d fight a half decent pro and command 20m upwards, yet its this shit. Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or f*** off mate. Slap head!”

More Reactions to Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather

Boxing champ and new MMA star for the Professional Fighters League Clarressa Shields expressed her displeasure about the situation, too. After fellow pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. put a positive spin on Jake Paul’s antics, Shields said she felt very differently.

She said, “Mannn he done pissed me off…got Floyd mad like that!”.

Mannn he done pissed me off 🤣 got Floyd mad like that! https://t.co/OP1SH7X1oH — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 6, 2021

Paul did seem to get Mayweather angry. He might have left the melee with Mayweather’s hat in his hand, but he also ended up with a black eye.

Somebody got a black eye today. pic.twitter.com/3qOrISHGtq — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) May 6, 2021

Actually, one user suggests Paul didn’t end up with the hat at all.

Jake Paul finally got punched by a real boxer!! All this and Floyd Mayweather walked off with the hat 😭 pic.twitter.com/x2LkE3wuNx — Mr.Explorer (@AnazHaroon) May 6, 2021

Others pointed out the oddity of seeing two megastars with bodyguards colliding. In fact, wouldn’t it all just come down to who has the most bodyguards on staff that day?

Jake Paul’s bodyguard when he saw Floyd and Floyd’s 500 bodyguards chasing Jake: pic.twitter.com/QeNHpU2Wd7 — Imran (@Immy8713) May 6, 2021

Some just wanted to envision the fight between Mayweather and Paul might have enjoyed had security and circumstances actually allowed it to go on longer. Here’s one person’s idea about how a fight between the two stars might go.

Jake Paul doing the “I’m crazy routine” Floyd Mayweather: pic.twitter.com/U5Sm4tvRre — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) May 6, 2021

Still, maybe the most interesting comment about the matter came from Barstool Sports writer Clem, who reminded his many followers on social media that this wasn’t actually the only time Mayweather and his hat had been caught in a sudden storm.

Jake Paul snatched Floyd Mayweather’s hat off his head and it’s still not the most disrespectful thing involving a hat to happen to Floydpic.twitter.com/CXfSuY1xvI — Clem (@TheClemReport) May 6, 2021

Mayweather was supposed to be promoting his upcoming bout against Logan Paul. The Showtime pay-per-view event is set for June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Perhaps lost in all the talk about Mayweather, Jake Paul, and the hat, Logan Paul posted on social media so he could remind people he was involved in today’s event, too.

Judging by the picture, Mayweather won’t soon forget.

all for a hat pic.twitter.com/mfTyvAPT4n — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 7, 2021

Regardless, all the world wants to talk about now is Mayweather’s massive melee with the YouTube stars and perhaps his impending superfights against both.

Some people like it. Others hate it. But all are paying attention.

