Floyd Mayweather in Wild Brawl With Jake Paul [WATCH]

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. appeared in Miami on Thursday to help promote his upcoming pay-per-view boxing match against Logan Paul, but it was the social media sensation’s younger brother Jake Paul who got under Mayweather’s enough for the boxer to brawl with him threaten with death. Mayweather became so irate with the YouTuber that he chased Jake Paul down in a wild brawl and repeatedly threatened to kill him after the YouTuber snatched Mayweather’s hat off the top of his head.

Paul said, “Got your hat!” He ran off with it as if he were playing a game.

Mayweather immediately rushed toward him yelling, “Don’t disrespect me!”

Mayweather also said, “I’ll kill you, motherf*****!”

The two had to be separated by security, and mayhem ensued.

You can watch the start of the altercation below.

Here’s a different angle of the same mad scene. In this video, Mayweather briefly had Jake Paul in a headlock while the two stars scuffled.

Two closer angles of the moment the Floyd Mayweather vs Jake Paul brawl broke out. Floyd briefly had him in a headlock and punches were thrown… [📽️ @JakePaul & @ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/fDwuwYew94 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 6, 2021

In another clip, Mayweather can be seen repeatedly threatening to kill Jake Paul. He says, “I’ll kill you, motherf*****. Are you crazy? I’m gonna f*** you up!”

By the end of things, even Jake Paul’s brother Logan Paul seemed to be a little shaken by the actions of his sibling. Logan Paul can be seen in the aftermath of the confrontation with a confused look about what just happened at the press event for his fight.

He said, “What the f*** did he just do?”

Mayweather is set to face Youtuber Logan Paul on June 6 in a special exhibition Showtime pay-per-view boxing bout. But Jake Paul is the one who stole the show on Thursday at the first press event for the megafight.

